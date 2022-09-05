Oh boy! Pregnant 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, celebrated the upcoming arrival of their son with a beautiful baby shower on Sunday, September 4.

“Celebrating and awaiting our son’s arrival and plus mom’s here too! [bottle with popping cork emoji] [smiling face with sunglasses emoji] #babyshower #babyboy # ,” Andrei, 36, captioned a set of adorable Instagram photos taken in front of a beautiful balloon arch at the baby shower. In the first snap, he posed with pregnant wife Libby, 32, their 3-year-old daughter Eleanor Louise and his mother, who was visiting Florida from Andrei’s native country of Moldova.

Libby took to the comments to gush over Andrei as they prepare to become a family of four. “He’s gonna be sooooooo handsome like you my husband [two kissing face emojis] [two heart eyes emojis],” she wrote.

Fans also joined Libby in the comments section to share their delight that Andrei’s mother was able to travel to America to be a part of such an important milestone moment. “Yeah!!!!! Woo hoo!! [love-you gesture emoji] so glad his moms there. That’s wonderful [red heart emoji],” one fan wrote. Another added, “So awesome that your mom is there!! [two red heart emojis].”

While members from Libby’s side of the family did not appear in the photos Andrei shared from the baby shower, it seems that not only did they attend but Libby got some extra help in the decor department from one of her sisters. Libby’s mother, Pamela Putnam, reposted Andrei’s photos on her story and added some details about the decor.

“Shoutout to my amazingly generous daughter [Becky Lichtwerch] for the endless hours she spent this week creating this balloon garland for Libby’s baby shower,” Pamela wrote, tagging Libby’s sister via her Instagram Story.

It seems like Libby and Andrei’s relationship with Libby’s extended family is in a good place, despite the drama that is currently playing out on season 7 of the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? On the season premiere, fans watched as Libby and her sisters Becky and Jenn Davis met with their mom, Pamela, for brunch. During the meal, Pamela tearfully asked her daughters to end their estrangement from their brother Charlie Potthast so that he could be invited to Pamela’s birthday party.

Libby, Jenn and Becky all agreed that they did not want to reconnect because they felt he abused alcohol. They told their mother that they would be open to communicating with Charlie again only after he sought help. On the Sunday, September 5 episode, Pamela asked her son-in-law Andrei about his thoughts about ending their family’s rift with Charlie and he agreed with his wife and his sisters-in-law.

However, Charlie’s wife, Megan Potthast, previously denied that he has a drinking problem. “All his family that talk s–t and spread lies about him are toxic,” Megan wrote via Instagram in September 2021. “Cancelling us out of the family and saying he’s toxic to make themselves feel better?! Joke!“

Keep scrolling below to see photos from Andrei and Libby’s shower for baby No. 2!