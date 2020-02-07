No editing needed. 90 Day Fiancé alum Andrei Castravet quickly shut down photoshop accusations after sharing a new photo showing off his chiseled abs while on a bike ride in Florida. One fan claimed that he altered the shirtless image to make it appear like he has a six-pack, but the TLC star made sure to set the record straight.

“Jealousy is a sin,” Andrei clapped back in the comment section. Not long after, some fans noticed the interaction and rushed to defend the TV personality. “How do you photoshop abs? Jealous cause you cant have him,” one follower replied.

Elizabeth Potthast’s husband appeared to have a blast while enjoying the “perfect weather,” especially because he was also joined by their precious daughter, Eleanor, for the outing. She can be seen holding her dad’s hand in a stroller alongside him in the second snap that he posted. Just a few weeks ago, the lovebirds celebrated their little girl’s birthday.

Courtesy of Andrei Castravet/Instagram

On January 25, the dynamic duo shared several heartwarming pics from her fun-filled B-day bash. Andrei and Elizabeth went all out for the special occasion, opting for a unicorn theme with cute pastel balloons and tasty treats as well as a cake.

To kick off February, the mother of one treated fans to a series of portraits that were taken in Spring Hill during the festivities and her bundle of joy couldn’t have looked happier. “Eleanor’s 1st Birthday photoshoot! Can’t get enough of her and these pictures. Her first time meeting a horsey and she loved ‘penny’!⁣” the star wrote.

Elizabeth and Andrei were introduced to fans on season 5 of the reality show. The couple formed a bond on an app and met for the first time during a trip to Dublin in 2016. Andrei later relocated to the Sunshine State and nowadays, they’re still going strong, despite the previous family drama they dealt with on the series.

The couple welcomed their first child in January 2019, and that summer, Elizabeth showed off her post-baby body. “Don’t mind me just celebrating my 6 months post-baby body and Eleanor’s 6 months!” she captioned the stunning bikini-clad snap.

It looks like Andrei and Elizabeth are already ready for summer!