Showing off! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Andrei Castravet is known for his disastrous relationship with his wife Elizabeth Potthast’s family, but the Moldova native isn’t shy about sharing his major weight loss transformation.

The future dad of two tied the knot with the Florida native in December 2017 and made his debut to the franchise in season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé after meeting his wife on a dating app. At the time, Andrei lived in Ireland and worked as a bouncer.

After falling in love, the pair decided to apply for the K-1 visa. Following their 90 day race down the aisle, Elizabeth became the sole breadwinner of the household with Andrei becoming a stay-at-home dad to care for their young daughter, Eleanor. The new family dynamic caused the former police officer to face harsh criticism regarding his work ethic and gained a reputation among viewers as a free-loader. Elizabeth’s family also questioned whether the former bouncer was using her for a green card.

Following the couple’s return in season 5 of the spinoff, the duo got married in front of Andrei’s family in Moldova, and Andrei’s friends joked he had gotten “soft” since his time in the United States.

“America is kind of changing Andrei,” Marcel, his long time friend and previous roommate, confessed to producers in a July 2020 episode. “He used to be a hard worker. He’s becoming too soft.”

However, the TLC alum has changed his lifestyle since being stuck in quarantine and proved he’s dedicated when it comes to his health. Andrei now rocks a very toned physique and will often share his workouts with his more than 344,000 Instagram followers.

“All you need is a nice kettlebell (60 lbs) for an amazing full body workout,” the Happily Ever After star wrote while flexing a shirtless selfie in his backyard. Apart from an intense workout regimen, Andrei emphasized the secret to losing weight is healthy meals filled with vegetables and protein.

Although the reality TV star has yet to reveal exactly how much weight he’s dropped, his latest selfies only prove he has been doing major work in the gym.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Andrei’s weight loss journey.