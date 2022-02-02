90 Day Fiancé star Julia Trubkina dropped a cryptic hint about her future plans with husband Brandon Gibbs while sharing a new family photo on a dinner date with his parents, Ron and Betty Gibbs.

“Time to make decisions about the future,” the season 8 alum, 28, wrote in a caption via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 2, adding American and Russian flag emoji alongside the translated message she also shared in her native language. Brandon, 28, reposted the same photo and caption to his account.

Courtesy of Julia Trubkina/Instagram

Although they previously lived with his mother and father on the Gibbs’ farm in Richmond, Virginia, the married couple ended up getting their own apartment when they appeared on season 6 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Just before 2022, Julia revealed she and Brandon had already been considering their next steps as a couple in an Instagram post on New Year’s.

“Our year began with obstacles,” she wrote. “My fever is 105. The rent for the apartment ends soon, we need to make a decision about future actions. There were problems with documents, but we are together, everything will be fine.”

Julia later confirmed that she tested negative for COVID-19, much to the delight of fans, especially after viewers learned of Brandon’s dad’s mystery illness during part 1 of the HEA? tell-all, which aired in August 2021.

The topic of conversation came up while discussing Brandon and Julia’s move to an apartment about 40 minutes away in Richmond, Virginia. At the time of filming the tell-all, Ron and Betty revealed that there was a house for sale next door to the farm, a spot they considered perfect for the couple as they suggested Brandon and Julia could lend a helping hand on their property.

“I mean, we’re not getting any younger and there is gonna come a time when … we don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this just by ourselves and Ron’s in the process of retiring,” Betty explained. “He’s had a few health issues; this might take its toll on him for a while until he’s finished with his treatments.”

Courtesy of Julia Trubkina/Instagram; TLC

“I’ve had a few health issues that I’m working with right now,” Ron chimed in. “I’m a pretty strong guy, I’m doing some different medications and things like that to get over it. I expect to have a complete, full recovery and that’s just me.”

While they didn’t disclose exactly what health issues Ron was dealing with, Brandon did share a follow-up message about his dad a few days later.

“Thank you all for worrying about my dad. We appreciate it!” he wrote. “[Ron] is doing OK, but he doesn’t want to talk about it, and we will not either.”

Fans are hoping that Brandon and Julia will soon be returning to Happily Ever After? following a recent TikTok clip they did together on January 9, 2022. “Us negotiating our contract with producers,” they captioned the satirical clip.

Fortunately, Ron appears to be in great spirits these days and doing quite well as he was featured in an Instagram Reel that Julia shared on January 28, 2022, showing the entire family doing the “Cha-Cha Slide.”