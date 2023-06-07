Giving things another shot? 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Aguero may have ended things with her ex-fiancée, Oussama, but she revealed he’s trying to rekindle their romance.

“He keeps contacting me and he’s back to sending me poetry,” Debbie, 67, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, June 6. “Right now for me, it’s friendship. But for Oussama, he’s thinking that, you know, the future is gonna hold up and he’s going to be better. And he apologized to me.”

While she said the Morrocco native was “looking for like, Barry White time,” the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum confirmed that she was keeping things “platonic” between her and her ex.

Despite their split, Debbie holds no bad blood toward Oussama as she revealed she planned to “do some good things for his family.”

“Even help Oussama get his teeth fixed,” the TLC personality revealed in the interview. “Even though he hurt me … I think it happened because I’m needed over here more.”

Debbie and Oussama’s relationship was introduced on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in January. After initially connecting over art and poetry, the pair chatted online for six months before Debbie got on a plane and flew across the world to Oussama’s native country of Morrocco to meet him in person for the first time.

After two trips to Morocco and years of communicating, Oussama asked Debbie to move overseas and be his wife. The series documented Debbie as she moved to the African country, however almost immediately the pair butt heads on their future goals as a couple.

After Oussama admitted he was hoping his relationship with Debbie would secure him a U.S. green card, she ended things with him and returned back to the United States.

“You’re making everything about a visa,” Debbie told Oussama during the May 7 episode. “I’m making everything about a life.”

At the time of their split, the Georgia native said wasn’t open to reconciling with Oussama and shared her plan to cut off communication.

When the pair returned for the season 4 tell-all on May 14, Debbie confirmed she and Oussama had not gotten back together, despite his attempts to reconcile.

The artist admitted to calling Debbie “thousands” of times and texting her several times since their breakup. However, when host Shaun Robinson asked Debbie what it would take for her to respond to Oussama’s advances, she said he would have to “move a mountain” in order for her to consider getting back together with him.