90 Day Fiancé star Daniele Gates slammed internet trolls accusing her of abusing husband Yohan Geronimo ahead of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all.

“You have no idea what I experience daily, and no one deserves, or should ever ‘expect’ this kind of behavior from anyone,” Daniele, 43, responded via Instagram comment after blogger Kiki and Kibbitz shared a clip from the reality star’s recent Instagram Live video. “I’ve never lied to my husband, about ANYTHING, and though validation isn’t necessary for me, my safety and the safety of other women in these situations is. Going Live and finally being honest about who and what I was living with made me safer in that moment. Reality TV is one thing, women not believing women is a whole other animal. Be better.”

She continued, “I paid for everything this man wore, ate, slept in, drove, and wiped his ass with for two years. I taught him how to make his own money. I signed him up for three different types of English classes, I supported his investments when they failed, and I forced him to have hard conversations with resolutions,” she wrote. “There was no emotional abuse, I fought for this man to process his own emotions for as long as I’ve known him. I own my shit and work on myself everyday.”

In the video clip, Daniele can be heard saying that she does not believe her husband loves her anymore but that it’s “too expensive to live on [her] own,” so she has to “suck it up” until she figures out “a different plan.”

“That line, ‘Marriage is hard. Try your best’ … I’m curious as to what people mean when they say that,” the New York native said. “Do you mean tolerate abuse? Do you mean tolerate lying and dishonesty? Do you mean sit in front of your computer all day and work for like 12 and 13 hours while your husband is sitting next to you watching [TV], and then you have to finish working and cook dinner otherwise he’ll throw a temper tantrum? Is that what you mean?”

The international couple were first introduced to fans during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in June 2022 after meeting during her visit to the Caribbean island.

“When I met Yohan, I felt an instant connection with him,” the yoga teacher told producers at the time. “But it was immediately clear that our relationship would face a lot of challenges.”

While the couple tied the knot in November 2021, they have been faced with multiple challenges along the way, including a language barrier, issues on where they should live and varying spiritual beliefs.