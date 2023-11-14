90 Day Fiancé fans have gotten to know Dallas Nuez amid his ongoing romance with Kalani Faagata. While he has only been discussed on 90 Day: The Last Resort,Dallas has been sharing more information about himself since Kalani confirmed they’re still going strong in October 2023. So, what is Dallas’ job and how does he make a living?

What Is Dallas Nuez’s Job?

Dallas is licensed by the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services and currently works as a security guard, In Touch previously confirmed.

How Else Does Dallas Nuez Make a Living?

It’s not currently clear if Dallas has another source of income. However, his association with the 90 Day Fiancé might lead to opportunities for him to create paid content on social media.

How Long Has ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kalani Faagata Been Dating Dallas Nuez?

Fans first learned about Kalani and Dallas’ romance when the mother of two and her estranged husband, Asuelu Pulaa, appeared on the debut season of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

During the August 2023 premiere, Kalani explained that Asuelu cheated on her during a visit to see his dad in his native Samoa. After she caught him, Asuelu offered her a “hall pass” to kiss someone outside of their marriage.

Kalani used the hall pass with Dallas, though their relationship soon became physical and she developed deep feelings for him.

“I took Asuelu up on the hall pass because sexually I’ve only been with Asuelu, and I wanted to see what it was like,” Kalani admitted during a confessional. “But once I got to know this other person better, I ended up liking the other man. So I don’t know.”

By the end of the season, Kalani concluded that she and Asuelu weren’t meant to be and decided to give her relationship with Dallas a try.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kalani Faagata And Dallas Nuez Still Together?

Kalani took to her Instagram Stories on October 31, 2023, to confirm they’re still together by posting a photo of him in the ocean. “I waited a year for this,” she captioned the post, while also tagging Dallas.

Dallas later shared insight into his relationship with Kalani while participating in a Q&A via his Instagram Stories in November 2023.

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

“She makes me very happy,” he told his followers when asked about their romance. After another fan wondered how he felt about going public, he responded, “Feels nice tbh because I love bragging about her.”

When another social media user noted they’re thrilled that Kalani is happy and asked if fans can expect to see him on TLC, he quickly shut down the possibility of him appearing on the franchise. Dallas told the fan that Kalani’s happiness “meant everything to him,” though said appearing on TV is “a no for me.”