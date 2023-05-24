90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk star Cynthia Decker called out “bullies” amid the fallout of her severed friendship with former business partner and best friend, Molly Hopkins.

“Narcissists do not like rules. They think they are above the law and above others,” read a quote that the former TLC personality, 51, reshared via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 23. “They have to set the agenda at all times and be in control. Many end up in professions where they are in positions of authority where no one can tell them what to do. They are a law unto themselves and frankly dangerous people.”

Courtesy of Cynthia Decker/Instagram

‘“Facts!!! They also bring others in to help them keep control by being bullies,” Cynthia added as a caption. “This makes you feel like it’s you. It’s not. If you felt it, they dealt it.”

While the Georgia native didn’t directly name who her message was intended for, Cynthia and Molly, 47, have been battling it out in court for several months after their falling out.

In November 2022, fans started speculating that there was bad blood between the Georgia natives after Molly began appearing on the spinoff with her then-boyfriend, Kelly Brown, instead of her normal best friend. Cynthia later confirmed that she and Molly ended their friendship after nearly 20 years. They also ended their professional relationship, as they parted ways as the co-owners of their lingerie business, LiviRae Lingerie.

“Molly and I are no longer friends,” the business owner replied to a fan via Instagram. “I will not be back on Pillow Talk. I wish I had a different answer for you.”

The reason for their fall-out wasn’t revealed until February 9 when an insider exclusively told In Touch that, “[Cynthia] resented Molly for being the star of the show and Cynthia was just a sidekick.”

“Molly is the one who did most of the work and Cynthia did nothing,” the source continued. “She’s upset that she won’t be making that ​Pillow Talk money any longer.”

A day later, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Molly was suing Cynthia over starting a competing company. In the lawsuit obtained by In Touch, Molly claimed that Cynthia started a business that directly competed with their former lingerie business. The TV personality also alleged that Cynthia took client information and continued to harass employees.

During their March 7 court hearing, Cynthia allegedly agreed to sell Molly her share of their LiviRae Lingerie business for $600,000, paid in weekly installments of $2,750. Subsequently, Cynthia would be removed from their business accounts, according to documents obtained by In Touch.

The same day, Cynthia allegedly paid off her personal credit card statement with company money, adding the business account as a payor and paying off the entire balance. ​​The emergency motion documents alleged that Cynthia transferred $10,000 to her personal bank account and withdrew $20,000 in cash. As a result of Cynthia allegedly refusing to return the funds, Molly requested an interlocutory injunction, which preserved the subject matter of the litigation until the trial is over. Their next hearing to resolve the matter is set for July.

Molly and Cynthia’s relationship dated back prior to their time on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise as they started their business, LiviRae Lingerie, in 2006 to “help all women.”

Four years later after their founding, Molly and Cynthia appeared on the 2010 Lifetime series’ Double Divas. However, it wasn’t until Molly’s failed relationship with Luis Mendez on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé that Molly gained a bigger following.