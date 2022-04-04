Speaking his truth! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Caleb Greenwood addressed his visible absence on the season 5 tell-all.

“As everyone has noticed and was announced on the episode, I’m not at the Tell All,” the Arizona native explained via his Instagram on Sunday, April 3, shortly after part 1 aired on TLC. “I wish my fellow 90 Day cast mates the best. Stay tuned next week for part 2 as all the couple’s relationship statuses unfold.”

That same night, Caleb took to TikTok to share a more comical reaction to his absence at the tell-all. “Ppl saying ‘you aren’t at the Tell All,’” he wrote in the clip from the episode as he superimposed himself on the stage over his castmates, while nodding his head in synch with D Savage’s song, “I Know.”

Caleb, 28, and Alina Kozhevnikova, 27, were the only couple to not be invited to the season’s finale and while host Shaun Robinson didn’t provide any additional details at the time, it had something to do with the Russian native’s past social media behavior.

As In Touch previously reported, Alina was fired from the franchise in January 2022 after her old racist and offensive social media posts resurfaced online. The network made the decision that they no longer would be shooting her story.

“TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly on January 26. “She will not appear on the upcoming Tell-All, any future seasons of the franchise, and starting next month, she will no longer appear on Before the 90 Days. TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

In the since-deleted posts that appeared on Alina’s Instagram and Facebook page, the TLC star used the n-word in a caption of a photo of herself dressed as a male character. While it hasn’t been confirmed when the photos were posted, she also appeared in another damaging post where she dressed in traditional Indian attire. “Got married today. Became a 134th wife! [heart eyes emoji],” the caption read.

Following her termination, Alina issued an apology in a YouTube video titled, “Taking Responsibility for My Actions.”

“I’m not looking for empathy or to make excuses,” she clarified in the 50-minute video. “I’m still working on being better. I really am open for some constructive criticism… Mistakes are a part of it.”

The scandal made its way to social media just one month after the pair’s TLC debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The series followed Caleb as he traveled to Turkey to meet Alina after connecting with her on social media more than 13 years ago. After struggling to transition their relationship from platonic to romantic, Caleb explained on the show that he ultimately didn’t see a future with the Russian native. “I deeply care about Alina, so it really tears me apart to see her like this. I wish she could see that I’ve been trying, that I put in all this effort,” he said. “But at this point, I can’t commit to Alina.”