90 Day Fiancé star Caesar Mack dropped everything to travel overseas and meet an international matchmaker — but how does the TLC alum earn a living? Keep reading to find out everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé star Caesar Mack’s job, who he’s currently dating and more!

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Caesar Mack’s Job?

Fans were first introduced to the North Carolina native on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. At the time, Caesar was dating Ukrainian beauty Maria Divine and revealed he sent more than $40,000 to her throughout their five-year online relationship.

“I’ve been working as a nail technician for 15 years and I love it,” Caesar told producers during his TLC debut in August 2019. “It’s a great job. You get to meet new people, make them look beautiful.”

Caesar explained that he learned to do nails from an old ex-girlfriend and while people are surprised when they learn his profession, he enjoys his work.

How Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance’s Caesar Mack Make Money?

Apart from receiving a check for appearing on the spinoffs, 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day: The Single Life, Caesar also makes a profit from selling personalized videos on Cameo.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Caesar Mack Dating?

During season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, which premiered in September 2022, the nail technician traveled to Ukraine to meet with an international matchmaker. After a speed dating event, Caesar made connections with three different women, and he proceeded to take them on individual one-on-one dates.

Alona Sivriuk was Caesar’s third date and while she didn’t speak English as well as his other connections, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum felt there was “a real attraction” between them.

While Caesar made Alona his girlfriend before his departure from Ukraine, he revealed to host Shaun Robinson on part two of the season 3 tell-all that they have since split. However, he now has two girlfriends.

“I met them online and then, they both want to date me,” he said during the December 2022 episode, adding he plans to live with both women in the United States. “They have visas … What happens after that, they’re probably gonna get pregnant.”