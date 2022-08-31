90 Day Fiancé star Bilal Hazziez is defending himself from trolls who called him a “narcissist” and who feel that he is “manipulating” his wife, Shaeeda Sween.

“You never heard me yell at my wife. You never heard me cuss at my wife,” the Missouri resident, 42, said in a conversation alongside his wife with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 30. “But to hear certain things, like, ‘Oh man, this is the worst person ever,’ like those things, like, ‘Wow, really?’”

“If you let that get the best of you, it could destroy you,” the TLC star continued. “Nowadays, if you have confidence in yourself, or back in my day, you just call it ‘swag,’ but now it’s, ‘You’re a narcissist.’”

Fans will remember upon Shaeeda’s arrival in Kansas City, Bilal opted to take his then-fiancé to his dated, childhood home rather than the grand estate he really lived in, to see how she reacted. Bilal faced major heat online for his “prank” and even fellow season 9 costar Kobe Blaise called him out for equating his wife to a “gold digger” at the tell-all.

However, the reality TV personality has admitted to some reflection since his time on the long-running series. “It’s interesting but it’s also things that you have to look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘OK well all right, let me try to do some things differently,” he added.

Following their run on season 9, Bilal and Shaeeda have returned to continue their story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

“I think it’s because we have real problems that everybody can relate to,” the Trinidad & Tobago beauty later told the publication. “We’re dealing with mature problems here. You know, in a relationship, [I] wanted to have children, my handsome husband, he loves kids, but he wants to do, like, just enjoy life.”

While Shaeeda did note her partner has gotten better with his lecturing, the newlyweds have even bigger challenges to deal with in the upcoming season. The real estate investor and yoga instructor have finally completed the K-1 visa, and while Bilal was hoping to enjoy the honeymoon phase with his wife, Shaaeda has babies on the brain. After including a stipulation in the prenuptial agreement regarding her getting pregnant before 40, season 7 will document the couple as they deal with trust, abandonment and fertility issues.