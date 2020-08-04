One more chance. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg decided to reconcile with husband Jihoon Lee after the couple fought over his lack of money. They were able to work through their issues on the Monday, August 3 episode.

After Jihoon stormed out of their family dinner, Deavan followed him outside so they could speak in private. “Baby, Deavan. Deavan, you think I’m just a liar?” he asked. Deavan asked Jihoon if he wasn’t thinking about her while he was spending his money even though she was asking him for financial help when she was pregnant with their child. Jihoon admitted he was being selfish.

Deavan asked Jihoon why he only spent money on himself and he was honest. “Because of long-distance, I didn’t take you seriously,” Jihoon said. “F–k you, I don’t ever want to talk to you again,” Deavan said, getting up and walking away. “Don’t ever talk to me again.”

But Jihoon followed Deavan. “Please, just listen to me. Please. [When] Taeyang [was] born, reality hit. I make [a] mistake. I will change,” he said. Deavan told him she wanted him to transfer the $3,000 he had in savings to her account right at that moment to prove to her that he had been saving money and was going to step up financially.

Jihoon went back into the restaurant and asked his mother to withdraw the funds from her bank account at a nearby ATM. Even though she felt Deavan was being childish, his mother agreed. “I question if she truly loves Jihoon. Why did we have to buy her with money? That’s not right,” she said in her confessional.

Once Jihoon returned to Deavan’s side, he placed the envelope with the cash on her lap and she started crying. “So sorry, [for] everything,” Jihoon said and placed his hand on her back. “I do really love you.”

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

Deavan asked Jihoon to take her back to her hotel room so she could think about what she wanted to do next. The following morning, Jihoon visited Deavan at her rental. “I’m begging you, please forgive me. Trust me again one more [time] for [our] child,” he told his wife.

She told him in order for them to move forward, his money would need to be deposited into a joint bank account that she would also have access to. Jihoon agreed. “My money, your money. I promise,” he said.

Deavan said she would use the $3,000 he gave her towards finding a new apartment for the family to live in together for one month. “Joonie, listen to me. Within one month, if you haven’t changed, I will go back to America. And I will take the kids back with me,” she told him. Jihoon promised he would do his best.

“I’m giving him this other chance because I believe his son deserves another chance,” Deavan said in her confessional. “I’m doing this for our son.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.