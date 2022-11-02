Rolling in dough? 90 Day Fiancé star Andrei Castravet has worked a number of jobs throughout his life, all of which have contributed to his impressive net worth. Over the years, Andrei has worked as a police officer, a club bouncer and a real estate agent, all while finding fame on the hit TLC show. Most recently, he and wife Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet (née Potthast) created their own business, Castravet, LLC., of which he operates as president. But how much money is Andrei actually worth? Keep scrolling below to find out how he makes his money.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet’s Net Worth?

Andrei’s net worth is estimated to be about $1 million, according to multiple outlets.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet’s Job?

Before he made his debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé with now-wife Elizabeth, Andrei was working in the Ireland club scene as a bouncer.

“It is dangerous to be a bouncer, a lot of fights happen,” Andrei explained in a confessional. “I’m not an aggressive person in general but yes, I can stand up for myself.”

As time went on and Elizabeth’s family learned more about the Moldova native, it was revealed that Andrei worked as a police officer in his home country before he was “forced out” of the ranks. Andrei defended his professional path and explained that he left the police force due to institutional corruption.

Andrei was famously unemployed when he and Elizabeth started dating, much to the ire of his then-fiancée’s father, Chuck Potthast. But, as time and luck would have it, Andrei has turned his professional life around and now works as a realtor.

Andrei received his real estate license in the state of Florida, revealing his professional accomplishment during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The reality TV star’s license is valid until March 2024, according to documentation obtained by In Touch.

Revealing that he had plans to start his own business in the house flipping industry, Andrei told the cameras in April 2021 that he’d be a natural fit for the real estate game.

“I know how to convince people … everybody should buy from me. That’s for sure,” Elizabeth’s husband said. “Buy from me, cause I’m the best.”

Does Andrei Castravet Own His Own Business?

It didn’t take long for Andrei to strike out on his own professionally. In April 2021, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Andrei is the president of his own company.

Andrei and Elizabeth founded their own real estate business, Castravet, INC., according to online records viewed by In Touch. Andrei fulfilled the role of president and Elizabeth was listed as vice president.

How Else Does Andrei Make Money?

In addition to his real estate career, Andrei collects a paycheck from TLC for starring in season after season of 90 Day Fiancé. As he appears in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Andrei likely enjoys a bit of a bigger check as compared to his Before The 90 Days counterparts – having said that, his compensation from the network is smaller than fans may think.

Though it’s one of TLC’s hottest franchises, the stars of 90 Day Fiancé make about $1,000 to $1,500 an episode. While Andrei and Elizabeth have starred in multiple seasons as of publication, they’re likely not taking millions to the bank thanks to the show.

Andrei and Elizabeth do capitalize on their fame in other monetized ways. Taking their 90 Day fandom to Cameo, the couple charge upwards of $225 for personalized messages to fans. They also gain social media traffic through their YouTube channel Ellie’s World, which documents the highlights of 3-year-old daughter Eleanor Louise. The channel has about 3,600 subscribers as of publication.

When it comes to social media presence, Andrei posts regularly on Instagram, but leaves most of the sponsored posts to Elizabeth. His profile is full of family snaps, TLC promotional material and life highlights.

Did Andrei and Elizabeth’s Father Ever Work Together?

Although Andrei has now proven his professional footing, it wasn’t always that way. Fans of the hit TLC show will recall that Elizabeth’s father, Chuck, found Andrei’s lack of job discomforting when his daughter first introduced him to his future son-in-law. In the time since, Chuck and Andrei certainly have not seen eye-to-eye.

In a rather surprising turn of events, Andrei asked Chuck for a $100,000 loan to get his house renovation business in the works during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Rather bewildered by the request, Chuck firmly turned his son-in-law down, telling the TLC cameras that Andrei stepped way out of line with the appeal.

“I really can’t believe he has the audacity to call a meeting and ask me to loan him $100,000,” Chuck said after sitting down with Andrei. “It’s unbelievable, really. I don’t even know what to say.”

Offering his daughter’s husband a small olive branch (more like an olive twig), Chuck offered Andrei the opportunity to work for the Potthast family business, CMP Capital Investments, LLC, after he received his real estate license. Despite the drama, Andrei took Chuck up on the offer and the went into business together, even flipping a property together.

“Chuck now trusts me with buying and selling the homes,” Andrei said during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? “With the market booming like this, I see a bright future in this, and it’s going to be awesome.”