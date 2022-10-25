Talk about a boss! 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth Castravet (née Potthast) made her debut on the beloved TLC series alongside her now-husband, Andrei Castravet, in season 5 and quickly amassed attention from fans. After meeting Andrei on a dating app and connecting with him in person during a solo trip to Dublin, Ireland, Elizabeth continued to march to the beat of her own drum, getting engaged to – and eventually marrying – Andrei, despite her family’s hesitation. Things have certainly seemed to pay off, however, as Elizabeth is now a business owner! Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Elizabeth’s company, her professional and personal relationship with Andrei and more!

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Elizabeth Potthast’s Job?

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé watched as Elizabeth and Andrei tied the knot – twice – in season 6 of the successful TLC spin off, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, expressing their love and dedication once in the United States and again in Andrei’s home country, Moldova. The couple’s well-wishers also witnessed Andrei ask Elizabeth’s father, Charles “Chuck” Potthast, for a $100,000 loan to start his very own real estate business – a bit of a risky move given the fragile nature of their relationship.

Naturally, Chuck had his reservations, and he admitted during the interaction that he was taken aback by the “audacity” of Andrei’s request. Elizabeth’s father wasn’t completely mystified, though, and offered Andrei the chance to work alongside him in the real estate game. The Moldova native agreed, and the famously unemployed reality star finally got his professional feet wet.

Courtesy Elizabeth Potthast/Instagram

It appears as though the gamble paid off, as both Elizabeth and Andrei now own and operate their own real estate business! In Touch exclusively reported in April 2021 that the couple of 90 Day Fiancé fame had successfully launched their company, Castravet, INC., listing Andrei as president and Elizabeth as vice president. The status of their business was listed as active as of February 2021 and remains in operation as of publication, according to the Florida Department of State Division of Corporations.

What Else Does ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Elizabeth Potthast Do for a Living?

In addition to her role as vice president of Castravet, INC., Elizabeth also makes her status as a social media influencer known, working with companies such as Viori, Every Plate, and Modern Fertility on sponsored posts. If that wasn’t social media savvy enough, Elizabeth is the creator and developer of Ellie’s World, a YouTube channel designed to capture her daughter – 3-year-old Eleanor Louise – in all her toddler glory. Fun-filled videos on the channel feature Ellie and her parents singing nursery rhymes, taking trips to the candy store, baking, and more. The channel has just over 3,000 followers as of October 2022.

While she has launched and maintained a business and a social media career of her own, Elizabeth is still actively appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? She took to social media in July with the news that she and Andrei would be appearing in season 7, and new episodes are dropping weekly on TLC as of publication. While the exact details of her TLC paycheck remain tight-lipped, Elizabeth is said to be worth about $1 million, Screen Rant estimates.

Elizabeth Potthast Is a Mom of Two

Elizabeth and Andrei had their first child, Eleanor Louise – who goes by the nickname Ellie – in 2019, and recently welcomed their new bundle of baby boy joy in October. Taking to social media with the news, Elizabeth shared a sweet post of the new family of four. “We welcomed sweet precious baby boy Winston Leo Castravet into the world on 10/4/2022,” the 90 Day Fiancé star wrote. “Ellie is a proud big sister.”

Clearly, this married mom of two and successful business owner is just getting started!