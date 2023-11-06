7 Little Johnstons star Liz Johnston gave birth to baby No. 1, welcoming a daughter with boyfriend Brice Bolden on Friday, November 3.

“The wait is finally over! We’re excited to introduce our baby to the world,” the couple told People, revealing their daughter’s name is Leighton Drew Bolden and she weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces.

The duo announced they were expecting their first child on September 28, posing in front of a sign that read, “Baby Coming Nov 2023,” with a sonogram image. By then, they were already in celebration mode.

That same day, Liz’s sister, Emma Johnston, shared a TikTok video of the couple’s baby shower that featured black and white snapshots from the event. In the heartwarming snapshots, Liz, 21, posed with friends, family members and Brice, 25, as Taylor Swift’s “Never Grow Up” played in the background.

“You can call me Aunt Em,” Emma, 18, captioned the video. “Finding out that I was becoming an aunt made me tear up/so happy. Baby B is sooo loved and I just can’t wait to love this baby even more.”

Viewers have watched Liz grow up, as she was just 13 years old when her family’s reality show debuted on TLC in January 2015. She began dating Brice in 2018, which caused concern for her parents, Amber and Trent Johnston. When Liz told her folks that she and Brice were planning to move in together in season 11, they were concerned she could end up getting pregnant before finishing college.

“I know Dad and I really, really don’t want to see a wedding until you get school done,” Amber, 44, told her daughter. “Because it would be impossible for you to finish your degree if you get married and have a baby. Because once you get married, then it’s like ‘Oh, the next step: have a baby.’”

Mother of five Amber was a young mom herself and said in a confessional, “I don’t ever regret getting married and having kids young but when you get married your priorities become different.” She added that it would “benefit” her daughter “in the long run” to get her master’s degree.

Liz and Brice began house hunting during season 13. “After we move in together, I see our relationship going on and on forever, you know? Just because I know I’d be very excited living with her,” Brice told producers, adding, “Me and her are just going to live the rest of our lives together. So that’s what I feel like.”

While the baby came before an engagement, 47-year-old Trent’s heart warmed when he realized he was going to become a grandfather. On the same day Liz and Brice revealed her pregnancy to the world, he shared one of her announcement photos along with the caption, “I’m going to be a Boppa!” adding, “We are so happy and super excited for the first grand baby.”