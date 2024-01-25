7 Little Johnstons star Liz Johnston revealed in January 2024 that she was heading back to work nearly three months after she and boyfriend Brice Bolden welcomed their first child, daughter Leighton Drew Bolden. But what exactly is her job?

What Is ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Star Liz Johnston’s Job?

In addition to starring on 7 Little Johnstons, Liz works as a nurse, according to her Instagram bio. She took some time off to raise baby Leighton with Brice, but she revealed in a post on January 21, 2024, that she was going back to her job.

“Officially starting back work tomorrow,” Liz captioned a carousel of photos and videos of Leighton, adding syringe and stethoscope emojis.

“The past 2 months and 19 days with our sweet baby girl has been absolutely life changing and nothing but amazing, being a mom is the greatest blessing ever,” she concluded.

Brice showed support for Liz in a comment, writing, “The best mom ever! Can’t wait to see what the future holds for us and our daughter.”

As seen on her Facebook, Liz has worked as a patient care technician at Piedmont Macon, as well as a nurse at CareConnect Convenient Care in Forsyth, Georgia. She was also previously a sales associate at Southern Grace Creations.

Where Did Liz Johnston Go to School?

Liz attended Mary Persons High School, where she met and fell in love with Brice. She then went on to get her associate’s degree in nursing at Central Georgia Technical College, according to her Facebook page. In 2021, Liz started her grad school journey at Chamberlain College of Nursing.

Liz Johnston/Instagram

Liz’s parents, Amber and Trent Johnston, were concerned about her schooling when she revealed that she and Brice wanted to move in together during 7 Little Johnstons season 11. They feared the relationship milestone would lead to Liz and Brice getting married too soon and getting pregnant.

“I know Dad and I really, really don’t want to see a wedding until you get school done,” Amber said on the show. “Because it would be impossible for you to finish your degree if you get married and have a baby. Because once you get married, then it’s like ‘Oh, the next step: have a baby.’”

Liz Johnston and Brice Bolden Welcomed Baby No. 1

Liz and Brice announced that they were expecting their first child in September 2023. They welcomed Leighton the following month, telling People that she was born on November 3, 2023, and weighed 5 pounds and 9 ounces. Despite their initial concerns about a pregnancy, both Amber and Trent were over the moon about their granddaughter’s arrival.

“We are so PROUD to announce our grand baby is here!!!!” Amber wrote on Instagram at the time.