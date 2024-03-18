7 Little Johnstons star Elizabeth “Liz” Johnston is serious about her split from Brice Bolden after scrubbing all their memories together off social media.

In a teaser for the Tuesday, March 19, episode, shared by Access, Liz, 22, discussed with her sister Anna Johnston whether she thought it was a good idea to delete her photos with Brice, 25, from her social media profiles.

“He said, ‘He’ll never take down the photos,’ I said, ‘OK, cause he wants to still try,’” Liz told her sibling. In a private confessional, Liz told producers that she appreciated how Brice still wanted to “stay in touch” and have a “good friendship,” but needed time apart before they got in contact again.

“We sympathize for Brice and Liz, you know to delete or not delete,” matriarch Amber Johnston explained in a confessional with her husband, Trent Johnston. “Trent and I have grown to realize, with multiple children and trying out relationships, that it is a stress that we did not have to go through.”

Liz introduced her relationship with Brice in 2018 and many of their relationship milestones were captured on the TLC show. In early 2023, rumors swirled that the couple had split after they stopped sharing updates about each other. Around the same time, fans noticed that Liz deleted all her photos with Brice from her profile.

Their suspicions were later confirmed as Liz revealed during season 14 that she and Brice were “separated” and “no longer living together.”

“Us living together, it felt more like roommates when we were actually in a relationship,” she said during the March 12 episode. “And I could not live like that because I am not a person who wants to be in a relationship where it doesn’t feel like there’s any love or any just, I don’t know, spark.”

She explained that she wanted a relationship like her parents, Amber and Trent, who made sure the romance was still alive in their marriage after more than 25 years. “I want that but I can’t do that with someone that is just OK with being in a fine relationship, being in a mediocre relationship,” she told cameras. “And I can’t be in a mediocre and fine relationship because that’s not who I am.”

Brice and Liz revealed they were expecting baby No. 1 in September 2023 and it’s unclear if the breakup was before or after the announcement. The pair later welcomed their first child, daughter Leighton Drew Bolden, on November 3, 2023. “The wait is finally over! We’re excited to introduce our baby to the world,” the new parents told People of their baby girl, who weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces at birth.

It’s unknown where the couple stands in their relationship today as Brice showed his admiration for Liz in a December 2023 tribute. “Happy birthday babe!” he wrote via his Instagram Stories. “You are the best mama! I love you!”