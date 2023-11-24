7 Little Johnstons stars Elizabeth “Liz” Johnston and Brice Bolden had a lot to be grateful for while celebrating their first Thanksgiving with their daughter, Leighton.

“Belated Thanksgiving post but we couldn’t be more thankful for these last 3 weeks with our little Leighton Drew [sic],” the couple captioned a joint post shared via Instagram on Friday, November 24. “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Liz, 21, and Brice, 25, smiled for the camera as he cradled Leighton, 3 weeks, in one arm.

The mother of one continued to gush about her daughter when she took to her Instagram Stories on November 24 to share a photo of Leighton, which she captioned, “3 weeks for our beautiful girl!”

The TLC personalities announced they were expecting their first child together on September 28. They took to social media to share a photo of them posing in front of a sign that read, “Baby Coming Nov 2023,” alongside a sonogram image. “Our biggest secret that we’ve ever kept but, we’re so excited to welcome Baby B this fall,” Liz captioned the sweet announcement.

Just more than one month later, Liz gave birth to Leighton on November 3. “The wait is finally over! We’re excited to introduce our baby to the world,” the couple told People. While they shared their daughter’s name during the announcement, Liz and Brice also revealed that their baby weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces when she was born.

Since making her reality TV debut on her family’s show when she was 13, fans have watched Liz grow up before their eyes. Amber and Trent Johnston’s daughter began dating Brice in 2018, which was concerning for her parents.

Liz and Brice took a major step in their relationship when they decided to move in together during season 11. While the couple was excited about the move, Amber, 44, and Trent, 47, worried she would become pregnant before finishing college.

“I know Dad and I really, really don’t want to see a wedding until you get school done,” Amber told Liz on the show. “Because it would be impossible for you to finish your degree if you get married and have a baby. Because once you get married, then it’s like, ‘Oh, the next step: have a baby.’”

Courtesy of Liz Johnston/Instagram

The mother of five further explained in a confessional that she had children young and didn’t want her daughter to follow in her footsteps. “I don’t ever regret getting married and having kids young but when you get married your priorities become different,” Amber said, noting that she believed it would “benefit” Liz “in the long run” to get her master’s degree.

Despite Amber’s concerns, she has seemingly embraced being a grandmother. “We are so PROUD to announce our grand baby is here!!!!” Amber and Trent wrote via Instagram while sharing the news that Liz gave birth, adding that they are now “officially Lolli and Boppa.”

The proud grandparents have continued to share adorable photos of Leighton with their social media followers, including a snapshot that celebrated her turning 1 week old.