It seems 7 Little Johnstons star Elizabeth “Liz” Johnston can’t see eye-to-eye with parents Amber and Trent Johnston when it comes to her relationship with Brice Bolden.

Amidst news that Liz and Brice are expecting their first baby together, fans are pointing to past drama in which Amber and Trent warned Liz about how moving in with her boyfriend could lead to an unexpected pregnancy.

What Is the Drama Between 7 Little Johnstons’ Liz and Brice and Trent and Amber?

The reality stars butted heads when, in season 11, Liz told her parents that she and Brice were planning to move in together.

When Liz informed her parents of her and Brice’s plan, Amber expresses concern that Liz’s relationship would move too fast. She said that moving in could lead to their engagement, which would likely lead to marriage and a baby.

“I know Dad and I really, really don’t want to see a wedding until you get school done,” Amber told her daughter. “Because it would be impossible for you to finish your degree if you get married and have a baby. Because once you get married, then it’s like ‘Oh, the next step: have a baby.’”

Courtesy of 7 Little Johnstons/Instagram

In a confessional, Amber said, “I don’t ever regret getting married and having kids young but when you get married your priorities become different.” She added that it would “benefit” her daughter “in the long run” to get her master’s degree.

The conversation got heated when Trent asked Liz, “Are you here tonight asking us or telling us?” regarding Brice moving in and Liz responded, “No, I’m telling ya’ll.”

After delaying move-in plans, the pair eventually settled down under one roof. At first, it seemed the pair’s relationship wouldn’t progress as quickly as Amber feared. In fact, in the season 13 finale, Liz complained that her relationship with Brice had been strained since the move and compared their relationship to roommates.

How Did Trent and Amber React to Liz’s Pregnancy Announcement?

Despite stressing the importance of prioritizing school and career before children, both Liz and her parents seemed happy about the baby news. In September 2023, Liz and Brice posted a pregnancy announcement on Instagram that featured the pair posing together with a sign that read “Baby Coming Nov 2023.”

The same day, Trent posted a photo of Liz and Brice from the same photoshoot. “I’m going to be a Boppa!” he wrote in the caption. “We are so happy and super excited for the first grand baby.”

Liz appears to still be in school which fans speculate could cause drama in the upcoming season.