Proud Family! ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Stars React to the Birth of Liz Johnston and Brice Bolden’s Baby Girl

7 Little Johnstons star Elizabeth “Liz” Johnston and boyfriend Brice Bolden have welcomed their baby girl! The couple, who have been together since 2018, announced on November 6, 2023, that daughter Leighton Drew Bolden was born on November 3, weighing 5 pounds, 9 ounces.

“The wait is finally over! We’re excited to introduce our baby to the world,” Liz and Brice told People.

Leighton also made her Instagram debut on her parents’ accounts, with Liz calling her daughter “pure sweetness” as she shared several photos from the hospital. “We couldn’t be more in love with you!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Liz’s parents, Amber and Trent Johnston, also posted about the birth on social media, as well as sisters Emma and Anna and brother Alex. Keep scrolling to see the 7 Little Johnstons family’s reactions.