Fans have gotten to know Trent Johnston, Amber Johnston and their five kids over the years on their reality show, 7 Little Johnstons. After the couple’s daughter Liz Johnston announced she’s pregnant with baby No. 1, viewers are likely wondering when the show will come back for season 14.

When Does ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Come Back for Season 14?

TLC has not yet officially announced if 7 Little Johnstons is returning for a new season. However, Amber confirmed via social media that the family is filming for season 14.

The network hasn’t revealed the premiere date for the upcoming season, though it could likely be at any time. The show tends to air about two seasons per year, while season 13 concluded in June 2023.

What Is ‘7 Little Johnstons’ About?

7 Little Johnstons, which premiered in January 2015, follows the lives of the Johnston family in Georgia. All of the family members have dwarfism.

In addition to Liz, Trent and Amber are the parents to children Jonah, Anna, Alex and Emma.

What Will Happen During Season 14 of ‘7 Little Johnstons’?

The family is currently experiencing many milestones that will likely be documented on the upcoming season.

Viewers were first introduced to the family when the kids were young, though many of them are now independent adults. Meanwhile, Trent and Amber’s youngest kids Alex and Emma are currently in their senior year of high school.

Another storyline fans can look forward to is Liz’s pregnancy. The TV personality revealed in September that she and her boyfriend, Brice Bolden, are expecting their first child together.

“Welcoming our newest addition this fall, we couldn’t be more excited for Baby Bolden to arrive!” the couple told People. In addition to the statement, Liz and Brice posed next to a sign that read, “Baby Coming Nov 2023,” and a sonogram image.

Liz and Brice announced the exciting news amid speculation that they called it quits. Fans worried that the pair split when they noticed Liz deleted all of her photos with Brice on social media in February.

However, they are seemingly going strong and hosted a baby shower together in September.

TLC

How Long Have ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Stars Liz and Brice Been Dating?

The couple began dating in 2018. Since making their romance official, Liz and Brice have featured many of their relationship milestones on the show. Fans even watched them go house hunting as they prepared to move in together during season 13.

“After we move in together, I see our relationship going on and on forever, you know? Just because I know I’d be very excited living with her,” Brice told producers during an episode that aired in May 2023. “Me and her are just going to live the rest of our lives together. So that’s what I feel like.”