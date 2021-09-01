The Best Braless Fashion Moments at the Met Gala Over the Years! Kendall, J. Lo, Beyonce and More

It’s no secret that the Met Gala is one of the most esteemed fashion events in the world. With that, some of your favorite celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and more, always bring their style A-game to the New York City ball — even if it means ditching their bras!

Take Kendall Jenner in 2017, for example. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star left very little to the imagination in a La Perla slip dress. However, Kendall didn’t have any apprehensions about hitting the red carpet that year.

“Getting ready’s been super chill. I’ve definitely been less nervous than in past years,” she told Allure at the time. “My day started pretty normal. I woke up, got lunch with my friends and came here.”

As for her dress, Kendall knew it would cause a splash! “It’s pretty sexual but, it’s cool, and I always like something that’s a little controversial,” the supermodel revealed, before detailing her favorite Met Gala memory.

“There’s always like the bathroom selfie we all do. We’ve actually already talked about it — when we’re all going to rush off,” Kendall recalled. “Some people end up missing it though because it doesn’t get planned that well. So, it’s kind of like, when everyone ends up being in the bathroom and they take it and sometimes you’re out there socializing, and you miss it.”

Later that night, Kendall and her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian posed for a selfie alongside major names like Sean “Diddy” Combs, A$AP Rocky, Brie Larson, Frank Ocean, Paris Jackson, Lily Aldridge and more.

Unfortunately, the Met Gala was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The theme was supposed to be “About Time: Fashion and Duration.” Thankfully, the 2021 Met Gala is taking place on Monday, September 13, and will be honoring all things American fashion.

