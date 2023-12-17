Tammy Slaton confirmed her relationship status on TikTok on Saturday, December 16. In the caption of her video, she wrote, “[For real] single life.”

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 37, took part in a TikTok trend where the app guessed who her Christmas soulmate would be. The prediction revealed that Tammy’s soulmate would be a “coworker” who “will eat [her] cookies and cream next year.” She laughed and shook her head “no” as the results popped up.

“Hell naw I’d never be with a coworker mostly because my coworkers are my family lol,” she included in the caption before adding the “single life” message.

queentammy86/Instagram

Tammy’s husband, Caleb Willingham, died at the age of 40 in June. The two were reportedly estranged at the time of Caleb’s death after tying the knot in November 2022. However, the TLC star was still left heartbroken over the news of Caleb’s passing.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” she said in a statement on July 1. ‘He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Tammy keeps Caleb close to her heart by wearing his ashes in a necklace. “He’s going to live on now forever because his memory is encapsulated,” she told People. “Knowing that he’s with me, it’s helping me pass the day. I find myself grabbing my necklace and holding it a lot. When I take off my jewelry, I feel like it’s weird, separation anxiety. I start panicking.”

In the interview, she also revealed that finding another partner is not a priority right now. “I’m not in any kind of rush right now to settle down or meet anybody,” Tammy admitted.

The reality star met Caleb in a weight loss rehab facility. The current season of 1000-Lb. Sisters follows Tammy’s journey after leaving the facility following her weight loss surgery. Caleb had to remain at the treatment center to continue his rehabilitation after Tammy went home.

“I got a text message from his friend up there and the text said, ‘Caleb’s not doing good. They’re in there working on him,’” Tammy shared, regarding how she found out about Caleb’s death. “Twenty minutes later he texted me back and said he was gone,” she concluded, adding that she was “sitting in the fetal position” when she got the news.

However, Tammy also confirmed that she’s “doing fairly well” as she continues to grieve.