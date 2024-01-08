1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton had a message for fans while clapping back at a troll who criticized her teeth.

Tammy, 37, took to TikTok on January 6 to respond to a social media user who urged her to “fix them teeth.”

“With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this. It’s not helping my confidence,” she replied, noting that she’s received similar comments from others. “I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn’t help.”

The reality star explained that getting her teeth fixed would be expensive and said she doesn’t have the means to save up for a procedure right now.

“I had to calm myself down before I replied because I really wanted to go off on you. I really wanted to tell you if you had a true problem with my teeth then pay for them yourself,” Tammy continued. “But I don’t want to be that person. I don’t want to be rude.”

She explained that she’s “trying to better [her] life and better [herself].”

“We should be lifting up people. It doesn’t matter if I’m missing teeth,” the Kentucky native told the critic. “It’s sad. Why hate? Why can’t you just appreciate the hard work I’ve put in. Why can’t you just appreciate that I’m still alive. Yes, I have flaws. I’m human … But I’m not gonna let you or anyone else ruin my day.”

The recent TikTok video is not the first time Tammy has stood up to her haters. In December 2023, she responded to a fan who asked, “Why do you sound like that, you sound like you can’t breathe and you got [something] stuck in your throat also, are you gonna get that gobbler removed?”

“My ‘gobbler’ will get removed when my doctors say I’m ready to,” Tammy fired back. “I haven’t started plateauing [with my weight loss] yet. You people make me feel so insecure sometimes. I can’t help it.”

She then became emotional while reflecting on how far she’s come amid her weight loss journey. “I worked so hard,” the YouTuber continued. “I’m proud of myself. Do I still think I’m ugly? Yes. Am I getting pretty? Yes. The reason why I sounded so out of breath in my video is because I wasn’t trying to really sing it because I have family members here that were asleep. I wasn’t trying to be too loud.”

Tammy’s health journey has been documented on 1000-Lb. Sisters, which premiered in January 2020. She weighed more than 700 pounds at her heaviest, though she successfully lost more than 150 pounds and qualified for gastric bypass surgery in 2022. Tammy is now down to 285 pounds.

She previously opened up about her struggles with weight while talking to People with sister Amy Slaton in December 2023. “I’ve always had a weight issue,” she said at the time. “I was born 9 lbs. 10 oz., and then I just kept gaining.”