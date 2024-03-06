1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her weight loss and made it clear she is loving life in a new video of her dancing.

Tammy, 37, took to TikTok on Tuesday, March 5, to share a video of herself dancing and lip synching along to Pharrell’s song “Happy.” The TLC personality was clearly in good spirits and she moved her body along to the beat of the track.

“Me just living my best life lol,” she captioned the clip. “I’m being stupid. Just wanted to share a laugh with y’all.”

Shortly after Tammy shared the video, several of her followers took to the comments section to applaud her weight loss and note how happy she looks. “Look at you moving and grooving!!! You look so good!! Sending love,” one person wrote. Another commented, “I am just blown away at your transformation! So good to see you happy and thriving.”

Someone else said that they were “proud” of Tammy, while a following person chimed in, “Look at you dancing and smiling!!! You are doing great! Keep it up, girl!”

“I am absolutely so excited and happy for you!! Keep going, you are moving mountains,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “You are my biggest inspiration, you are beautiful!”

Viewers first got to know Tammy and the rest of the Slaton family when 1000-Lb. Sisters premiered on TLC in January 2020. Tammy struggled with her weight since her childhood, though made a life changing decision when she set out to lose weight. She reached her goal weight for bariatric surgery during a February 2023 episode when she dropped from more than 700 pounds to 534.7 pounds. Tammy then underwent the weight loss procedure, and fans watched her experience many milestones during season 5.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/TikTok

In addition to sharing her story on the show, Tammy has been proudly showing off her thinner frame on social media. She has also spoken about her health journey in interviews.

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore,” she told People in December 2023 while looking back on how her weight loss has changed her life. “Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”