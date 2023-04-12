Old habits die hard. 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton Willingham was caught vaping while hooked up to an oxygen tank during a recent outing in her hometown.

Tammy, 36, was seen riding an electric scooter outside a Kentucky Walmart over the weekend as her cart was filled to the brim with sugary cereals, chips and children’s toys. The reality star had her red hair pulled back and her nasal cannula – which supplements her oxygen supply – was visible in photos obtained by The Sun.

This is not the first time the YouTube personality has been caught vaping while on oxygen, however. During a season 3 episode of the hit reality series, which premiered in January 2022, Tammy sparked concern as she was seen vaping on oxygen while in the backseat of her friend’s car.

“We’ve just been drinking, vaping … as a teenager I wasn’t doing any partying,” she said during a confessional. “I was super shy about my weight and I didn’t really have many friends.”

Tammy isn’t the only family member who has come under fire for their bad habits. Her younger sister, Amy Slaton, opened up to The Sun in February 2022 while she was pregnant with her second son, Glenn, about trying to kick smoking.

“I’m not drinking alcohol,” she told the outlet at the time. “I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day, like 20, now I’m down to about five a day. I’m trying to cut down.”

Tammy and her sister have been on a weight loss journey since their reality show debuted in January 2020, with the elder sister even spending time in a rehab facility for her food addiction.

“They’re just telling us that her lungs have given up, and like, her body is shutting down,” her sister Amanda Halterman said after Tammy was placed in a medically induced coma, adding that the family was “facing making funeral arrangements” for Tammy.

In the months since, Tammy has dropped nearly half her body weight and reached her goal to undergo weight loss surgery.

“When I got on the scale and seeing the scale was 534.7, I kind of stopped breathing for a second,” the TLC personality told the cameras during a February 2023 episode. “I’m like 14 ​pounds under my goal weight from over 700. That’s a huge drop.”