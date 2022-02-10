1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton spoke about the lifestyle changes she is making amid her pregnancy with baby No. 2, including “trying to cut down” on cigarettes.

“I’m not drinking alcohol,” she told The Sun in a new interview published on Wednesday, February 9. “I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day, like 20, now I’m down to about five a day.”

Courtesy of Amy Halterman/Instagram

Amy, 34, notes she has been eating more nutritious foods amid her weight loss journey, which has been put on pause until after her delivery. The TLC personality is expecting a baby boy with husband Michael Halterman in July 2022, joining big brother Gage. The couple welcomed their first son in November 2020.

Now that her due date with baby No. 2 is quickly approaching, Amy is preparing for a C-section which she said is scheduled on July 5.

“Every time [Gage] smiles I know I’m doing a good job,” she said, noting that criticism has come with the territory after putting her life on television.

“You really can’t look at that stuff,” Amy added about negative comments she sees online. “When it comes to the bad stuff, that’s all you dwell on. And I’m like, ‘no, I have enough going on.’ I’m going to do what’s right for him and me, and they can raise their kids how they want. Gage is a very happy baby.”

Amy has appeared on 1000-Lb Sisters for all three seasons with her sister, Tammy Slaton, and the expectant reality star previously told the outlet that she was questioning filming any more episodes at this time.

“If they cut down my hours I’ll be probably fine,” she said in another interview published on February 2. “I like the crew most, filming can be stressful, you’re there all day and you have to say stuff over and over again. I love the relationship with the crew. But it’s stressful right now, he [Gage] needs a lot of attention.”

TLC

Meanwhile, Tammy, 35, has been working on her own well-being while away at a weight loss rehab in Ohio. After just one month, she lost 115 pounds and is still wearing her trach tube, which she first discussed while giving a health update via TikTok in November 2021.

“I ended up in the hospital because of carbon dioxide poisoning … which led in to pneumonia and I was septic,” Tammy shared at the time. “After I got off life support, they put a trach in, so, yeah. I’m trying to get used to that.”

Fortunately, she told fans she is “doing better day by day.” Tammy continued, “I’m supposed to be getting out of the hospital in a couple days. I’m going to another nursing rehab to get my strength back and lose more weight.”