After undergoing a tracheotomy and overcoming a health scare, 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton appears to be feeling like herself again now. The TLC personality has been on a road to recovery following her recent carbon monoxide poisoning, which she opened up about during a TikTok video in November 2021. Find out if she is still in nursing rehab amid her weight loss journey below.

How Is Tammy Slaton Doing?

Tammy is remaining in good spirits while working on her fitness goals in an Ohio-based rehab, where she has been since leaving the hospital in November 2021.

As of February 1, 2022, the reality star was still wearing a trach during her stay in the medical facility. A tracheotomy is an opening surgically created through the neck into the trachea to allow direct access to the breathing tube, according to Hopkins Medicine, which notes a tube is usually placed through this opening to provide an airway and to remove secretions from the lungs.

In an interview published that same day, Tammy’s sister and costar Amy discussed how she feels about Tammy’s new health journey.

“I’m glad Tammy is finally getting the help she needs,” Amy told People. “I just wanted the best for all my siblings.”

What Happened to Tammy?

Tammy previously revealed that she was hospitalized because of carbon dioxide poisoning in November 2021, “which led to pneumonia, and I was septic,” she said in a TikTok video at the time. “After I got off life support, they put a trach in, so, yeah. I’m trying to get used to that.”

Tammy was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance over the ordeal, and doctors decided the best course of action was to put her on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.

“I’m doing better day by day,” the TV star continued while sharing an update. “I’m supposed to be getting out of the hospital in a couple days. I’m going to another nursing rehab to get my strength back and lose more weight.”

Fans watched the health scare play out on the season 3 finale of 1000-Lb Sisters, which aired on Monday, January 31.

Tammy previously had to be hospitalized due to contracting COVID-19 and pneumonia back in 2020, leading her to need an oxygen tank. Although she later recovered, Tammy’s health and weight struggles are not yet over.

TLC/YouTube

How Much Weight Has Tammy Lost?

Tammy lost 115 pounds after spending only one month at a rehab facility in Ohio.

“I’m overjoyed that she’s ready to get on this train and start rolling down the tracks,” her brother Chris shared on the finale.