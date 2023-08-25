1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton looked healthier than ever as she showed off her incredible weight loss transformation with a full-body selfie.

The reality star, 37, wore a black short-sleeved top with dark gray camo-print leggings as she posed in front of a mirror in a public bathroom before uploading the photos to Instagram on Friday, August 25. While Tammy left the post uncaptioned, her fans and friends flooded the comments section with kind words about her slimmed-down look.

“Tammy ! You’ve inspired me so much. I was at 407 pounds and I watched your struggle and saw the similar patterns . You inspired me to lose over 200 pounds! Thank You,” one follower wrote. “Tammy!!! Look at you! So proud of you! Looking snatched. Miss hearing your laugh on TLC,” another added.

Fellow TLC star Vannessa Cross of 1000-Lb. Best Friends wrote, “YESSS MY QUEEN YOU ARE DOING AMAZING!! Welcome to your new life!!” adding three flame emoji.

Tammy’s latest milestone comes less than two months after the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham. The TLC personality – who had recently celebrated his 40th birthday – died on June 30, In Touch confirmed at the time.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

“Rip sweet angel,” Tammy shared via Instagram on July 1, just one day after Caleb’s death. “You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness [sic].”

Following the loss of Caleb – whom she wed in November 2022 after meeting at a food addiction rehab center in Ohio while they were both patients – fans encouraged the YouTube personality to continue to focus on her health.

Tammy has been on a weight loss journey since she survived a near-death experience at the end of 2021.

“Two months ago, I decided to go back to rehab,” Tammy said in a confessional, which was filmed in January 2022. When she got there, she weighed in at 717 pounds. “I was here maybe less than 30 minutes and my oxygen level dropped. I had to be taken to the hospital. They put me in a [medically]-induced coma.”

After surviving the near-fatal situation, Tammy took back her life and entered the food addiction rehabilitation center in order to reach her goal weight to qualify for bariatric surgery.

During the February 7 episode of the TLC show, Tammy explained that she needed to be 550 ​pounds to be approved for surgery. “Until then, I hate getting on a scale,” she said. “My worst fear is gaining weight.”

She ultimately surpassed her goal and weighed in at 534.7 pounds. “When I got on the scale and seeing the scale was 534.7, I kind of stopped breathing for a second,” Tammy said at the time. “I’m like 14 ​pounds under my goal weight from over 700. That’s a huge drop.”

While it’s unclear how much weight Tammy has lost since surgery, in recent months she has been seen around her hometown in Kentucky walking with the use of an electric wheelchair and occasionally without the help of an oxygen tank.