Concerned. Fans are worried about 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton after she posted a cryptic quote following the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham.

“Even though we don’t talk every day. Just because you live far away,” Tammy, 36, shared via Instagram on Saturday, July 8. “You’re on my mind til each day’s end. I’m proud to say you are my friend.”

Fans in the comment section rushed to share their support, urging the TLC personality to stay focused on her own health journey following Caleb’s passing.

“I am so sorry about Caleb, I know you both loved each other very much,” one user wrote. “Please stay strong and stay healthy. Continue to get better because Caleb would want to see you healthy and happy.”

Another fan added, “Love you Tammy. You will be OK with time. Please don’t get depressed and get back to bad food choices, you are on the right track.”

The news of Caleb’s death broke on June 30, with his brother announcing the tragic loss via Facebook.

“Today GOD called my big brother home,” Caleb’s brother wrote. “R.I.P. Caleb Willingham aka Killla K aka Double K aka one half of the dynamic WWF tag team champions The W Boys aka my biggest supporter in anything I do. You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again.”

Tammy’s sister Amanda Halterman also shared the news on her Facebook page, as seen in a screenshot shared via a 1000-Lb. Sisters fan page.

“Please whisper a prayer for our family and all of Caleb’s family,” Amanda, 42, wrote that day. “Heaven got a good one! I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with him but the messages he would send helped me through so many dark times. I am so thankful for the love he showed my sister and all those he came in contact with.”

A day later, Caleb’s stepmom, Shirley Willingham, confirmed the news to TMZ. That same day, the Kentucky native also broke her silence on the death of her husband.

“Rip sweet angel,” Tammy shared via Instagram. “You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness [sic].”

Tammy met Caleb – who recently celebrated his 40th birthday – while they were both residing in a food addiction rehab center in Ohio. They tied the knot in a sunflower-themed ceremony in November 2022, one year after the reality star entered the treatment facility.