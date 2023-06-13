Doing better! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off major weight loss progress amid rumors she split from her husband, Caleb Willingham.

The TLC star, 36, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 13, to repost a video shared by Dr. Eric Smith, the bariatric surgeon featured on the Kentucky native’s reality series.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

“The best birthday surprise,” the doctor captioned the video as noticeably healthier Tammy is seen walking into the facility without the assistance of an oxygen tank or walker.

The reality TV star — who was previously in a wheelchair — rocked vibrant red hair as she walked confidently through the health center in a floral, green dress. Tammy was also without her nasal cannula, which is a medical device she formerly wore that provided supplemental oxygen therapy for those with lower oxygen levels.

While Tammy has been seen out and about amid her impressive weight loss, she has been on a mission to get her health under control after suffering a near fatal scare that landed her in a medically induced coma in November 2021.

“I don’t remember any of it, nothing. I completely blacked out,” she recalled during the January 17 episode. “I woke up a week later in the hospital, on life support. I don’t remember any of it.”



A tracheotomy was performed while she was in the hospital, which created a hole in the throat to insert a breathing tube. The breathing tube was administered so she could be given emergency breathing support at any time. Tammy spent months recovering in a food addiction rehab in Ohio before being released in February 2023.

While Tammy reached her weight loss goal, she has also made headlines amid her speculated split from her husband. The couple met at the Ohio weight loss facility and began a whirlwind romance. Caleb proposed after just one month of dating in October 2022 and they tied the knot in November of that year.

Tammy and Caleb’s relationship became long distance when she left the facility and moved back to Kentucky. Fans began to speculate that the pair called it quits when Tammy changed her name on TikTok from Willingham back to her maiden name in April 2023.

Rumors continued to swirl when Caleb allegedly claimed that they split in a post on his private Facebook page. “If you were here only for my wife, then please delete me now,” the post allegedly read. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around.”

Neither Tammy nor Caleb have publicly commented on the status of their relationship amid the rumors.