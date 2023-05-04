Life changes. 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton has come a long way in her weight loss journey as she was recently spotted without her wheelchair for a day of shopping.

The Kentucky native, 36, shared a video of herself shopping at her niece Hayley’s clothing boutique via TikTok on Wednesday, May 3. The clip showed the reality star walk up to the counter and place several items of clothing before Hayley rang her up.

In a subsequent video, shared by the store’s TikTok account, Tammy was seen trying on a cute hat as she and a store associate mouthed a viral Kardashians sound.

Fans flooded the comments section of both videos with Tammy’s praises with many pointing out that she “looks amazing.”

“It’s so good to see you up and walking!!!!!!! You are doing so good girl!!!!!!!!,” one fan wrote. “Tammy you are getting so tiny!!!!!” another added. “Omg you look amazing and I bet you feel great,” yet another said.

After years of medical issues stemming from her weight, Tammy was recently spotted standing without her wheelchair as she posed for photos with her sister Amy Slaton and friends on April 30.

“Had a blast last night,” Amy, 35, captioned a series of photos shared via Instagram. “Totally embarrassed myself but it was fun. Now to go pick up my boys … can’t wait to see my new friends again we love y’all!!!”

Tammy and her family were first introduced to TLC viewers when their reality show premiered in January 2020. Since then, fans have watched as she struggled in her weight loss journey and even ended up in a medically induced coma after a major health scare.

“They’re just telling us that her lungs have given up, and like, her body is shutting down,” her sister Amanda Halterman said, adding that the family was “facing making funeral arrangements” for Tammy during the medical crisis.

After coming out of the coma, Tammy said she didn’t “remember any of it.” “Nothing. I completely blacked out. I woke up a week later in the hospital on life support,” she said during a season 4 confessional.

Following her medical emergency, Tammy turned her life around and dropped nearly half her body weight in order to qualify for weight loss surgery.

“When I got on the scale and seeing the scale was 534.7, I kind of stopped breathing for a second,” she said during a February 2023 episode. “I’m like 14 ​pounds under my goal weight from over 700. That’s a huge drop.”