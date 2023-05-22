1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton says she’s outside for the summer amid speculation she split from husband Caleb Willingham.

“I don’t give a f—k if you see me out with my titties sagging this summer, mind your motherf—king business,” Tammy, 36, lip-synched the popular sound in a TikTok posted on Saturday, May 20. “It’s hot and a b—t is obese. So I’m gonna be out shaking ass like we at the strip club.”

The TLC star’s sassy message follows months of rumors that she split from her husband. Tammy and Caleb’s relationship was first introduced to fans on season 4 of the series after meeting at the same Ohio-based weight loss center where they were both residents.

Tammy and Caleb nearly didn’t meet as her stay was extended due to a trach infection. At the time, Caleb began coming out of his room after almost a year in the facility due to health issues. The pair got engaged within a month of dating in October 2022 and fans watched their sunflower-themed nuptials play out on camera during the season 4 finale of 1000 Lb. Sisters.

Discovery+

Three months after their wedding, Tammy was discharged from the facility after reaching her goal weight in February 2023. She moved back to her native Kentucky while Caleb remained in Ohio.

Fans took note in early April that the YouTube personality changed her TikTok account name back to “Slaton” after previously listing it as “Willingham,” taking it as a hint the pair have called it quits.

Another clue came from a surfaced post, allegedly from Caleb’s private Facebook page. “If you were here only for my wife, then please delete me now,” his post allegedly read. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around.”

While neither Caleb nor Tammy has spoken publicly about their split, the Kentucky native is rumored to have moved on with an Indianapolis-based TikTok content creator named Greg Morgan.

The U.S. Sun reported on May 11 that the pair met on a dating app amid her rumored separation and have allegedly met in person “a handful” of times.

“Tune in the next season you might get what you’re waiting for,” Greg exclusively told In Touch on May 12 about whether or not he and Tammy are a couple, seeming to hint that he will be appearing on season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters.