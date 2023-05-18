‘Not Good’! Fans Slam 1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slanton for Drinking Soda

Under fire. Fans are calling out 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton after she shared a photo drinking a carbonated beverage less than one year after undergoing bariatric surgery.

“L O L diet sodie ambassador [sic],” the reality star, 36, captioned a selfie of herself with a bottle of Diet Coke which was shared via Instagram on Thursday, May 18.

Tammy’s social media followers were quick to flood the comments section with warnings of the effects carbonation can cause for someone who has had gastric bypass surgery.

“Not good stop drinking that stuff you did this big sugary to just go back and drink stuff like this not good please make better decisions [sic],” one fan wrote. “Doesn’t the carbonation blow you up? It does me. I had a gastric sleeve in 2012,” another added.

Yet another fan chimed in, writing, “Tammy! With gastric bypass surgery you are not supposed to drink any pop at all. The carbonation will expand your stomachs girl! [sic]”

After a long weight loss journey, Tammy reached her goal weight of 534.7 pounds to qualify for bariatric surgery and underwent the procedure in the summer of 2022.

“When I got on the scale and seeing the scale was 534.7, I kind of stopped breathing for a second,” the TLC personality told the cameras during a February 2023 episode. “I’m like 14 ​pounds under my goal weight from over 700. That’s a huge drop.”

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

That same month, Tammy opened up about her weight loss process, telling Us Weekly, “The process of getting approved for surgery wasn’t easy. I worked my butt off.”

“I was starving a lot of the time and my hard work paid off,” she said, adding that she had to relearn “how much food” her body could safely consume post-surgery.

The Kentucky native – who previously weighed more than 700 pounds – suffered a number of health scares prior to being approved for surgery, including a near-death experience that left her in a medically-induced coma in November 2021.

“I don’t remember any of it, nothing. I completely blacked out,” she recalled during the January 17 episode. “I woke up a week later in the hospital, on life support. I don’t remember any of it.”

She was given a tracheotomy at the hospital, which creates a hole in the throat to insert a breathing tube. The breathing tube was administered so she could be given emergency breathing support at any time. Tammy spent months recovering in a food addiction rehab in Ohio before being released in February.

​“I’m doing better day by day. I’m supposed to be getting out of the hospital in a couple of days,” she shared with her fans via TikTok at the time. “I’m going to another nursing rehab to get my strength back and lose more weight.”

The YouTube star has since had her trach removed and has been spotted walking without the use of her motorized wheelchair in recent weeks.