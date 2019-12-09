‘1000-Lb Sisters’ to Embark Upon Weight Loss Journey on New Reality Series: Meet Amy and Tammy Slaton

Teamwork makes the dream work. YouTube stars Amy and Tammy Slaton will be making their reality television debut on a new docuseries titled 1000-Lb Sisters, which will be premiering via TLC on January 1, 2020. The siblings “have an unbreakable bond,” however their difficult weight loss journey could push them “to the limit” on the upcoming episodes.

In the trailer, it’s revealed that Amy, 31, and Tammy, 32, weigh 406 pounds and 605 pounds. The captivating duo discusses their hopes of getting bariatric surgery down the line, but it won’t come without some hard work and preparation. In order to be approved for the procedure, the Kentucky natives need to drop some weight meaning they will both have to diet and exercise.

“I don’t think you’ll make it. I think you’ll chicken out,” their mother says.

TLC

Amy and Tammy’s family dynamic also leads to more issues. Amy and her husband are struggling to conceive amid their dreams of starting a family. Meanwhile, Tammy has moved in with them and she requires assistance on a daily basis.

Viewers will get to see the sisters try to find a happy balance while doing whatever it takes to get their health back on track. However, there will definitely be road bumps along the way. At one point of the clip, their doctor gives the siblings a stern warning.

“I’m ready to cancel the surgery, I don’t see us going forward with it with the progress you’re making right now,” he says.

TLC

Afterwards, Tammy and Amy both get candid about the arduous road ahead. “I think it’s going to be hard, because we’ll both be grumpy if we don’t eat,” Amy said. “I don’t want to live off frickin’ salads like ya’ll want me to,” her sister also vents.

There will be no shortage of emotional moments and tears shed on the six-part series. “We started this journey together, but there’s only so much one person can do,” Amy claims along the way.

While we wait for the new episodes to air, you can check out Amy’s YouTube channel here and her sister Tammy’s here.

1000-Lb Sisters is set to premiere on January 1, 2020, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.