She’s still going! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is continuing to lose weight and shared a TikTok video on Tuesday, February 20, showing off her slim face and pronounced jawline.

Tammy 37, set the video to KAIYI‘s 2023 song “Crush,” as she moved her face to several angles in order to show how slender it’s become and how her natural bone structure is beginning to show. The reality star lifted up her head to showcase her defined jawline, smiling several times while seeming very happy with her appearance.

As she tends to do, Tammy used a filter to give her green eyes while her cheeks appeared rosy. She also disabled the comments section on the page, as she’s done with her TikTok videos for some time now.

In what seemingly was a confident message to fans, the TLC star shared a follow-up video showing the lyrics to Doja Cat‘s “Paint the Town Red,” including, “Bitch, I said what I said / I’d rather be famous instead / I let all that get to my head / I don’t care, I paint the town red,” while adding a photo from her previous video showing her trim face while the song continued with the lyrics, “Mm, she the devil / She a bad lil’ bitch, she a rebel.”

Tammy has become so self-assured with her new body after losing nearly 400 pounds in her weight loss journey that began in November 2021, when she was hospitalized after her oxygen levels dropped and she was put into a medically induced coma. After she was released, the Kentucky resident checked in to an Ohio rehab center to deal with food issues and her weight. She tipped the scales at 717 pounds at the time she began the program, the most she’s ever weighed.

After spending 14 months in the facility, Tammy lost enough weight that she was cleared to return home. She underwent bariatric surgery and is now hoping to pursue a career as a plus-sized model and grow her career beyond 1000-Lb. Sisters.

“Tammy wants to represent people in her community who have been through what she has been through,” an insider told The U.S. Sun on January 30, noting she was currently in the process of looking to make deals with companies for plus-size modeling.

On season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, viewers have watched Tammy reach milestones such as walking on her own and taking her first plane ride. She opened up in December 2023 about how her weight loss has changed her life.

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore,” she told People about her new lifestyle. “Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So, I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”