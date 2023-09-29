1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her natural beauty while sharing a rare video without a filter.

Tammy, 37, took to Instagram on Thursday, September 28, to respond to a fan that told her to “stop the filters” and asked, “What do you actually look like?!”

“This is what I really look like,” she said in the clip, which showed her wearing glasses and rocking red hair. After she directed a sassy expression at the camera, Tammy smiled and told the fan that she hopes they have “a nice day.”

While Tammy often shows off her progress amid her weight loss journey, the TLC personality is also known for using heavy filters in her selfies. However, she shared the rare filter-free video one month after posing for a full-body mirror selfie to flaunt her weight loss.

In the photo shared via Instagram on August 25, Tammy wore a black short-sleeved top with dark gray camo-print leggings. She didn’t caption the photo, though several of her fans rushed to the comments section to compliment her slimmer frame.

“Tammy! You’ve inspired me so much. I was at 407 pounds and I watched your struggle and saw the similar patterns . You inspired me to lose over 200 pounds! Thank You,” one follower wrote. Another added, “Tammy!!! Look at you! So proud of you! Looking snatched. Miss hearing your laugh on TLC.”

She has been working hard to shed weight since 2021 when she survived a near-death experience.

“Two months ago, I decided to go back to rehab,” Tammy said in a confessional of the TLC show, which was filmed in January 2022. “I was here maybe less than 30 minutes and my oxygen level dropped. I had to be taken to the hospital. They put me in a [medically]-induced coma.”

After she survived the scary situation, Tammy began living at a food addiction rehabilitation center in order to reach her goal weight and qualify for bariatric surgery.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

After putting in the hard work, Tammy ultimately surpassed her goal and went from 717 pounds to 534.7 pounds. “When I got on the scale and seeing the scale was 534.7, I kind of stopped breathing for a second,” she said at the time. “I’m like 14 ​pounds under my goal weight from over 700. That’s a huge drop.”

Tammy hasn’t revealed her current weight since she underwent the surgery. However, she’s been spotted around her hometown in Kentucky walking with the use of an electric wheelchair and has occasionally been seen without her oxygen tank.

While Tammy has a lot to celebrate amid her health journey, she previously experienced tragedy when her husband, Caleb Willingham, died on June 30, In Touch confirmed at the time.

“Rip sweet angel,” the reality star – who married Caleb in November 2022 – wrote via Instagram on July 1. “You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness [sic].”