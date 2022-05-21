New man! 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is in love and she wants the world to know about her new boyfriend, Mikey Mooney.

Rumors started swirling of their romance when a reality TV blogger shared a screenshot of Mike confessing his love to the TLC star via Facebook on Wednesday, May 18. “Words can’t even express how safe and loved I feel with you. I’m forever grateful for everything you do my love,” the screenshot shared to The Kelsey Diaries Instagram read.

Courtesy of Mikey Mooney/Facebook

“I love you so much,” Mike continued, adding a red heart emoji. “Cheers, babydoll. You’re the best thing to have ever walked into my life.” He accompanied his profession of love with a sweet selfie of the couple and a photo of his girlfriend in a pink halter top. Tammy’s beau completed his post with an emoji of a couple holding hands and an engagement ring emoji.

According to the Illinois native’s Facebook account, Mike changed his relationship status to “In a Relationship” on May 4, 2022.

“How the hell did this happen?” a friend asked in the comments. “You trying to make it into season 4 or something?”

Mike quickly shut down his friend’s speculation, saying, “I don’t care about the fame or clout.”

“I chased her for three almost four years now, and now I’m the happiest I’ve been in years,” he added. “I just wanna see her succeed. I don’t care what she looks like; It’s what beats on the inside of her chest that counts. I want to help her through everything.”

Though Tammy, 35, has yet to reveal her relationship status to fans, she has not been afraid to express her love for Mikey on his social media profile.

“I love you William Michael Mooney,” she commented, adding four diamond ring emojis, after he changed his Facebook cover photo to a picture of her earlier this month.

On May 7, Mikey shared a photo holding Tammy’s hand in what appeared to be a hospital room,

“No matter what we go through, babygirl, I’ll remain by your side, holding your hand through it all,” he wrote. “Good and bad times, I’ll be right there guiding and pushing you and us to our goals in life.”

In November 2021, Tammy entered a rehab facility for her food addiction. Shortly after she arrived, however, she experienced a health scare when she had difficulty breathing. She was rushed to the hospital where she was placed in a medically induced coma before undergoing a tracheotomy to insert a trach tube.

“They’re just telling us that her lungs have given up, and like, her body is shutting down,” her sister Amanda said during the season 3 finale, adding that the family was “facing making funeral arrangements” for Tammy.

Tammy has since been able to get her health back on track and has lost 115 pounds while in rehab.