1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton passionately set the record straight about her weight loss journey after seeing a comment claiming she refuses to “change.”

“Tammy will never change because Tammy doesn’t want to change,” one TikTok user wrote to her following the season 3 finale, which aired on Monday, January 31. “She gets more attention the way she is and to Tammy, negative attention is better than [none].”

The reality star fired back in a new video she uploaded on Thursday, March 10, sharing her side of the story amid her stay in an Ohio-based weight loss rehabilitation facility.

“Keep your opinions to yourself because clearly, you don’t know anything about me. Nothing,” the 35-year-old said in the clip. “Just because I f–ked up on TV and didn’t lose my weight does not mean I don’t want to make changes. If I didn’t want to make changes, I wouldn’t be in this facility and I chose to come back here. I chose to get help. I hit rock bottom and I’m making changes. Keep your opinion to yourself because nobody asked for your rude self to mention anything.”

After surviving a health scare and undergoing a tracheotomy in November 2021, Tammy has been trying to reach her fitness goals in weight loss rehab. Her brother Chris Combs gave an exciting update at the end of season 3, revealing she had already made some progress during her time away.

“She’s lost 100 [pounds] — I think she told me 115 pounds in total — in 30 days,” he shared in a confessional, adding, “I’m overjoyed that’s she’s ready to get on this train and start rolling down the tracks.”

TLC/YouTube

There’s been no word on when the show is coming back to TLC yet, but Tammy did give a hint about her well-being in a previous TikTok video she shared on February 28.

“I’d love to give you a weight loss update, but you’re going to have to wait until season 4 comes out. Sorry!” she said in the clip. “Just know that I’m staying on track and things are looking up.”

When she completes her program, Tammy will be in a better position to potentially get approved for bariatric surgery. Plus, she can look forward to seeing her new nephew as sister Amy Halterman (née Slaton) is expecting her second child with husband Michael Halterman sometime in July 2022.

As for Amy’s return to the show, the soon-to-be mom of two, 34, said she is undecided on whether she wants to keep filming for season 4.