Looking good! 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton appeared to be happy and healthy in new selfies taken while she is still in rehab amid her 115-pound weight loss.

Tammy, 35, shared a series of four photos of herself via Instagram on Saturday, February 5. While she didn’t add a caption on the pictures, fans took to the comments to share their well wishes for the TLC star.

“Keep going! We were so happy to see that you reached out for help. You’re on your way!” one fan commented. “Hey Tammy! I pray you are doing well. You are looking better ❤️😍,” another follower added.

Fans have been invested in Tammy’s health and weight loss since she made her reality TV debut on 1,000-Lb Sisters with her sister Amy Halterman (née Slaton) in January 2020. At the time they filmed season 1, Amy, 34, weighed 406 pounds and Tammy weighed 605 pounds. The show followed the sisters’ journey as they made a vow that they would help and support each other to lose enough weight to be able to be approved for weight loss surgery.

Amy was able to reach her goal and ultimately had weight loss surgery. At the end of season 3, she weighed around 275 pounds. Tammy struggled with her eating habits and exercise routine and still has yet to be approved for weight loss surgery. At the end of season 3, Tammy’s weight was about 649.5 pounds. She had even previously entered a rehab facility for treatment for her food addiction. They also helped her stick to her diet and she lost some weight, but she regained it after she left the program early.

Throughout season 3, Tammy seemed to have been at a standstill in her weight loss journey and got off her diet. Tammy’s family members, including Amy, tried to convince her to continue her journey but it wasn’t until the family’s bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, paid a visit to Tammy’s home in Dixon, Kentucky, that she agreed to finally get serious about her health.

Tammy reentered rehab, but just one day later, she suffered a health scare in November 2021 when she was hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning. “I ended up in the hospital because of carbon dioxide poisoning … which led in to pneumonia and I was septic,” Tammy said in a TikTok video at the time. “After I got off life support, they put a trach in, so, yeah. I’m trying to get used to that.”

A trach, or a tracheostomy, is a hole that is surgically made in the front of the neck and into the windpipe, or trachea, according to Mayo Clinic. After the procedure, a tracheostomy tube is placed into the hole to keep it open to aid the patient with breathing.

Despite that set back, Tammy has stayed committed to her weight loss journey. At the end of the season 3 finale, which aired on January 31, her brother Chris Combs revealed that she has lost 115 pounds since she’s been in rehab.