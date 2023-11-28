1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed that she keeps her late husband, Caleb Willingham, close by wearing jewlery containing his ashes.

“My necklace is actually Caleb’s ashes,” Tammy, 37, explained to her fans while showing off the music note-shaped jewelry in a video posted via TikTok. “Me and my husband actually really enjoyed music of all kinds so a music note, I thought it would be fitting.”

She added that the ring she was wearing “is his fingerprint made out of ashes and inside it says Caleb.” Tammy continued, “And it’s textured, it’s really cool. I can feel his fingerprint.”

Tammy also explained that the jewelry has become part of her daily wardrobe in another video, and even admitted she feels uneasy when she’s not wearing the necklace and ring.

“For those of you that have a necklace or a ring made out of ashes and you wear it, do you get separation anxiety, like, you panic and freak out a little bit because they’re not on?” the TLC personality asked. “Because I was doing that for a long time.”

She said she can now “tolerate it for a little bit,” adding, “I haven’t tried to do it longer than an hour. I’m afraid to. But I was just wondering if it was just a weird thing that I’m doing. But it’s making me happy keeping it on so …I don’t know.”

Tammy and Caleb began their whirlwind romance when they were both patients at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio. They tied the knot in November 2022 just two months after they met. Despite quickly falling in love, Tammy and Caleb were reportedly estranged when he died at the age of 40 on June 30.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” the Kentucky native said in a July 1 statement about her husband’s death. “He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Tammy has continued to pay tribute to Caleb in various ways. On November 22, the TV personality remembered Caleb by posting a video that included a photo of his urn alongside their wedding pictures via TikTok.

“The sunset was our thing,” she wrote. “We would [sit] outside all afternoon until the sunset in this picture on Caleb’s [urn].”

She also shared a snapshot of herself watching the sunset. “Even though I’m not in love with him I will always love him and miss him everyday,” Tammy wrote. “Things will get better.”

The YouTube content creator also broke down in tears while sharing an update about her grieving process in July. “I’m having stages of grief,” she said at the time. “Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do. I miss him like crazy. But I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them. I really do. We’re not going to get into the details of what happened. I think that, no offense, but that’s really personal.”