Tammy Slaton directly responded to a social media hater who asked her, “Why do you sound like that, you sound like you can’t breathe and you got [something] stuck in your throat also, are you gonna get that gobbler removed?” The 1000-Lb. Sisters star posted a video response to the message, in which she called the commenter “so rude.”

“My ‘gobbler’ will get removed when my doctors say I’m ready to,” Tammy, 37, clapped back. “I haven’t started plateauing [with my weight loss] yet. You people make me feel so insecure sometimes. I can’t help it.”

While the TLC star wiped away tears at one part of the video, she also insisted that she’s “proud” of herself for how far she’s come. “I worked so hard,” Tammy added. “I’m proud of myself. Do I still think I’m ugly? Yes. Am I getting pretty? Yes. The reason why I sounded so out of breath in my video is because I wasn’t trying to really sing it because I have family members here that were asleep. I wasn’t trying to be too loud.”

Fans have followed Tammy’s weight loss journey since 1000-Lb. Sisters first premiered in 2020. At her heaviest, Tammy weighed more than 700 pounds, but she successfully lost more than 150 pounds to qualify for gastric bypass surgery in 2022.

The Kentucky native’s surgery journey was documented on season 4 of the TLC show earlier this year. She’s now lost more than 300 pounds total since she was at her heaviest weight. Season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters follows Tammy as she readjusts to life at home after leaving a weight loss rehabilitation center post-surgery.

In another TikTok video, Tammy admitted that she felt the need to respond to her hater because the comment “touched the depression part of myself.” She also encouraged others to be kind, adding, “I don’t have the heart to be ugly with somebody. You never know what somebody’s going through. You can say one thing wrong to that person and … suicide.”

Tammy assured her followers that she wasn’t feeling “suicidal” herself but reminded them that she’s “been through a lot” recently. In June, Tammy’s husband, Caleb Willingham, died at the age of 40. Although the two were reportedly estranged at the time of his death, she was left heartbroken over the news.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” she said in July. “He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.