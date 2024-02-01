Tammy Slaton is mourning the loss of her husband, Caleb Willingham, just nine months after their wedding day.

“I’m having my ups and downs, I guess,” Tammy, 37, told her brother, Chris Combs, in a preview for the upcoming February 6, episode shared by People as she reacted to her husband’s death. “It hurt when grandma died, but this is a different kind of hurt.”

The TLC personality attended his memorial service with her sisters, Amy Slaton and Amanda Halterman, along with her brother, Chris, 43, and her family worried about how Tammy was coping with the sudden news.

“Tammy’s numb right now,” Amy, 36, said of her older sister. “She doesn’t know how to feel. She doesn’t know how to process grief like a normal human being. We were told to push our feelings down, not to embrace them. So, she’s just trying to manage the way she can.”

Upon their arrival at the outdoor memorial, Tammy broke into tears when she reunited with the home care nurse who officiated her wedding to Caleb.

“Nine months ago, Tammy asked me to officiate her wedding,” Billy told cameras. “It’s really hard to put into words how to go from one extreme of officiating a wedding and just watching Tammy in the happiest points of her life just to turn around and in less than a year I have to witness her in the most tragic time of her life.”

Caleb died at the age of 40 on June 30, 2023, and his cause of death remains unreleased. Tammy introduced her relationship with Caleb on season 4 of the series, which premiered in January 2023. The pair met at the same weight loss treatment center and got engaged within one month of dating in October 2022. They tied the knot that November.

Shortly after getting married, the couple was soon separated as Tammy reached her weight loss goal and qualified for bariatric surgery, allowing her to move back to her Kentucky home as she continued her health and fitness journey. However, the move meant that her relationship with Caleb would become long-distance as he remained at the Ohio-based rehab center.

Caleb reportedly had plans to relocate to Kentucky following his release; however, Tammy confirmed two days after his death that their marriage was already in trouble prior to his passing.

“I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this,” an emotional Tammy told fans in a July 2, 2023, TikTok video adding, “I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do.”