Tammy Slaton is missing Caleb Willingham nearly five months after his death. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star took to TikTok on Wednesday, November 22, to share a new tribute to her late husband, which included a photo of his urn alongside their wedding pictures.

“The sunset was our thing,” Tammy, 37, wrote. “We would [sit] outside all afternoon until the sunset in this picture on Caleb’s [urn].”

The TLC star also shared an image of herself watching the sunset and added, “Even though I’m not in love with him I will always love him and miss him everyday. Things will get better.”

Tammy and Caleb, who died at the age of 40 on June 30, were reportedly estranged at the time of his death. The two tied the knot in November 2022 after only knowing each other for about two months. They met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio, where Caleb was being treated for obesity and Tammy was working on losing weight before having surgery.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” Tammy said in a July 1 statement. “He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The reality star also broke down in tears in a video posted on July 2. “I’m having stages of grief,” she admitted. “Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do. I miss him like crazy. But I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them. I really do. We’re not going to get into the details of what happened. I think that, no offense, but that’s really personal.” Caleb’s cause of death has not been confirmed.

Tammy reportedly joined a dating website in October, but has said that she’s not in a rush to walk down the aisle again. In July, she tried out a TikTok trend where the app predicted how her year would end. “I will end 2023 engaged,” the app suggested, to which Tammy responded, “Lol not happening.”

1000-Lb. Sisters will return for its fifth season on December 12. A trailer for the upcoming episodes was released on November 13 but did not feature any footage of the aftermath of Caleb’s death. It has not been confirmed if this will be covered on the reality show.