From threesomes to being thousands of miles apart, 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise stars Alex and Adriano have a lot of obstacles to overcome if they want their overseas romance to work.

Viewers watched as Adriano revealed an interesting request when it comes to the couple’s sex life and fans are curious if the TLC couple is still together after filming.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Alex and Adriano Meet?

Alex, a 30-year-old from Dallas, Texas, met the Italy native on a dating app while traveling through Europe. The family therapist met 33-year-old Adriano on her last day in Italy and in their one year of dating, they have spent a total of 10 days together in person.

What Problems Have ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Alex and Adriano Faced?

During the season 4 premiere in April 2024, Alex gushed about her “exotic man” and how she was living her “Italian romance dreams” after meeting him overseas. However, she confided in her family that her one issue with their relationship is that Adriano wants to have threesomes with other women. While the Texas native agreed to the request in the past, she did not want to continue doing them in the future.

Meanwhile, Adriano told his friend Gaetano that he was falling for Alex because she was a “good woman,” however he wished she would be a “little more into the threesome things.”

“In the beginning, she was into it. She was like, ‘Yes, I would love to do that,’’” Alex explained to his friend while at the barbershop. “But after a while, she start to say, ‘I don’t want to have threesome anymore. I want a traditional relationship. And that was a little bit of a downside to me. [sic]”

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Alex and Adriano Still Together?

It’s unclear if Alex and Adriano are still together. However, Alex does follow Adriano on social media, hinting the pair are seemingly on good terms.

Alex and Adriano were seemingly together as of last summer. Alex shared photos from a trip to Adriano’s hometown of Napoli, Italy, in August 2023, and returned to the country only two months later.

“Words can not explain how much fun I had in Italy and Greece the past few months,” the TLC personality captioned a carousel of photos in October 2023, which included a selfie with Adriano. “I thank everyone that was a part of this amazing adventure. Love you guys.”