June “Mama June” Shannon defended using weight loss injections as a “quick fix” after losing 7 pounds since restarting her wellness journey.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star, 44, gave fans a three-week update on her semaglutide journey via Instagram on Sunday, April 28. “I have lost another 2.2 pounds for a total of 7.4 pounds total, so far I’m proud of myself for the changes I have made, a few here [are] on the same journeys,” she captioned the post.

Semaglutide prompts “the body to produce more insulin, which reduces blood glucose (sugar),” according to the FDA website. Ozempic or Wegovy are examples of semaglutide, which were initially used for type 2 diabetes and chronic obesity treatments.

Fans took to the comment section and slammed the reality TV alum, calling her out for “using drugs” to lose weight. “Didn’t you have gastric bypass a few years back?? You were looking good. What happened?” one follower wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “You keep talking about how this is a lifestyle change. Your weight loss surgery was also a lifestyle change. But you didn’t keep it.”

Mama June doubled down on her comments and defended the weight loss injections, adding that she has made changes in her nutrition. “I definitely do not do Little Debbie snacks at all anymore. I haven’t had anything fried and going on three weeks,” the mom of four wrote. “It just suppresses your appetite, but it is not a quick fix. It is a slow process that is not going to happen overnight.”

She added that “a lot of bariatric patients” go on “weight loss shots years later.”

Mama June Shannon/Instagram

Mama June began her weight loss journey at 550 pounds. In 2015, she underwent weight loss surgery after achieving a weight of 311 pounds on the day of the surgery. The WeTV star continued her weight loss journey and eventually hit 195 pounds.

June was able to keep the weight off for a long time but told fans she started the weight loss injections earlier this month after “packing on” the weight while taking care of her late daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, amid her cancer battle.

She initially wanted to undergo a bariatric revision surgery but was told the procedure wouldn’t do her good and tried to lose the weight naturally. Still struggling to make progress, June opted for the semaglutide injections.

“Come along with me as I go through this journey. I know a lot of y’all are on similar journeys so let’s do it together. Tell me what your experiences are pros and cons and everything,” she wrote in her announcement via Instagram on April 16. “I will be updating every week how things are going as I know I’m not the only person that has struggled since having a bariatric surgery. But Dr. Anna Charon with @miamiderm u can do on a telehealth from your home or in person.”