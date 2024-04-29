MILF Manor brings six middle-aged moms into a gorgeous mansion as they look for love with much younger men. The beautiful lakefront chalet sets the perfect backdrop for romance as the women experience love and heartbreak during season 2 of the reality TV series.

Where Was ‘MILF Manor’ Filmed?

MILF Manor season 2 was filmed at a mansion overlooking Lake Simcoe in Ontario, Canada. The eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom manor is home to a tennis court, basketball court, mud room and a sprawling deck with outdoor furniture and a BBQ.

“Nestled on the eastern shores of Lake Simcoe, Manor Ridge is in the sunny town of Shanty Bay. Just 13 minutes north of Barrie and an hour from Toronto, Manor Ridge is in the perfect location to enjoy cottage country just outside of the city!” a vacation listing viewed by In Touch boasted. “ Being the 4th largest lake in Ontario, Lake Simcoe offers hours of endless boating with access to Lake Couchiching. Downtown Barrie offers a beautiful boardwalk along the waterfront and picturesque harbour.”

TLC

The massive property can house up to 18 guests and costs $4,184 to rent nightly.

It’s a major change from the Orchid House Baja resort in La Paz, Mexico, where season 1 was shot.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

What Is ‘MILF Manor’ About?

MILF Manor features six women, who range from 45 to 60 years old, as they participate in challenges to win dates with the man they have their eye on.

“From relay races to mud wrestling, the singles compete for one-on-one time to further their romantic connections,” the press release teased. “There are shocking new arrivals, startling secrets, surprise exits and countless emotional entanglements throughout the season. MILF Manor promises shock and intrigue as well as plenty of fun and heartfelt moments. New twists, new turns in an all-new season.”

What Is the ‘MILF Manor’ Twist?

Producers teased that the twist for the sophomore season was going to be “even more twisted.”

During the season 2 premiere in April 2024, fans learned that the women were not only getting the chance at love with a younger man but also their successful fathers.

“The dads are f–king hotties,” Christina told the group of women as the six dads walked in during episode one. In a private confessional, she added, “I don’t know what the dads are doing here, but things are about to get spicy.”

In season 1, fans watched as the women of MILF Manor were shocked to find the twist was that their sons would be competing on the show as eligible bachelors. The mothers had to watch their costars pursue romances with their sons as they focused on their own love lives.

When Does ‘MILF Manor’ Air?

MILF Manor airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.