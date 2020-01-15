Making progress! New TLC stars Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton are just embarking on their weight loss journeys on TLC’s newest reality TV series, 1,000 Lb Sisters. Before they can qualify for weight loss surgery, Dr. Charles Procter Jr. asked that they both lose some weight on their own with the help of a dietician. In an exclusive interview with In Touch, Amy and Tammy opened up about their new diet and revealed some of the tips they use to help keep themselves on track.

“The food part is okay. The sodas were really hard. But I ended up doing it and I haven’t had a soda in what, four months now? I haven’t even thought about sodas really. Well, every now and again, I’ll crave one. But mostly, I’ll just drink water and coffee,” Amy, 31, exclusively told In Touch.

“For me, it was giving up the soda too, and the fried foods. I mean, I’m still having trouble giving up soda and fried foods, but I think I’m doing a lot better than what I used to do,” Tammy, 32, added.

When Amy and Tammy met with their dietician, Taylor, she asked the sisters what types of foods they normally like to eat and they listed off a variety of them. In her confessional, Taylor revealed her thoughts on what they might need to do in order to help them reach their weight loss goals — which included cutting back from eight to 12 cans of diet soda a day to at least just one can a day.

“What I’m hearing is too many calories, too much carbs, too much fat. Just too much food overall and so we are going to have a lot of work to do,” Taylor said.

But even if Amy and Tammy may still struggle from time to time, they are still making progress in their weight loss journey and they’ve also learned tips on how to swap out some of the not-so-healthy foods they crave for a healthier or lower-calorie option.

TLC

“Well instead of like, macaroni and cheese, we’ll have cauliflower macaroni and cheese, or instead of the [mashed potatoes], we’ll have cauliflower potatoes. So you can find an alternative that is healthy. Like, if we’re craving a candy bar, we’ll get a protein bar, or if we want a milkshake, we’ll drink a protein shake. If we wanted a Reese’s Cup, we’ll get the sugar-free Reese’s Cups,” Tammy explained. “So we’re still complying to the diet, but yet we’re still having that chocolate fix or the fix that we needed at the time, the craving but just doing it at a healthier alternative.”

Sounds doable! Fans can continue to follow along on Amy and Tammy’s weight loss journeys on 1,000-Lb Sisters which airs on TLC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.