1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton was arrested on drug-related charges on August 7, In Touch confirmed, and new details have emerged from the police report surrounding her arrest.

The reality TV star, 37, was a passenger in a vehicle that was initially pulled over for speeding in Sturgis, Kentucky, at around 5:15 p.m., according to the police report obtained by Radar. In the report, the officer could “smell marijuana coming from the vehicle” when he made contact with the driver. Slaton then admitted to having “approximately an ounce or more of Marijuana” in her purse.

According to court documents, Tammy was ordered to complete a Marijuana Education Program and the case was deferred for six months. Her case will reportedly be dropped if she stays out of trouble during that time.

A clerk of Union County Court previously confirmed to In Touch on October 17 that Tammy was charged with one count of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia in response to a complaint on August 4.

The TLC personality was ordered to appear in court later that month for her arraignment. Her pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 5; however, it was optional for Tammy to attend.

Her August arrest came only five days after she attended her late husband Caleb Willingham’s funeral.

The news of Tammy’s husband’s death initially broke on June 30, when Caleb’s brother announced his passing via Facebook. “Today GOD called my big brother home,” Caleb’s brother wrote. “R.I.P. Caleb Willingham … You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again.”

Tammy broke her silence one day later, thanking him for showing her “real love and happiness.” “Rip sweet angel,” she wrote via Instagram on July 1. “You will forever be missed and loved so much.”

Fans of the TLC series watched Tammy meet and marry Caleb during season 4 of the 1000-Lb. Sisters, which premiered in January. Caleb reportedly planned to move to Kentucky with Tammy and fans believed that season 5 would likely document their new life as newlyweds. However, followers of the TLC star picked up on clues hinting toward a potential split between the couple in early April.

The YouTube personality seemingly changed her name on her TikTok account to her maiden name after previously listing it as Willingham. For his part, a post allegedly made on Caleb’s private Facebook page later that month pointed at trouble in the marriage.

“If you were here only for my wife, then please delete me now,” Caleb’s post allegedly read. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around.”