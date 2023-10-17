1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton seemingly reacted to being arrested and charged with marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession in August.

A Sturgis police officer responded to the complaint on August 4 that Tammy, 37, had drugs in her Kentucky home. The TLC personality was charged three days later on August 7 with one count of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a clerk of Union County Court confirmed to In Touch on Tuesday, October 17.

Tammy shared a lighthearted video via Instagram of her singing and dancing along to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” on the same day the complaint was filed, which could be her response to the situation.

She appeared upbeat in the clip, while she wore a colorful top and glasses as she acted out the lyrics to the song.

After the charges were pressed against her, Tammy was ordered to appear in court for her arraignment on August 31. Additionally, her pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 5. However, it was not mandatory for her to attend.

A pre-trial conference is “held before the trial” and presents the opportunity to potentially negotiate with the county attorney, according to Kentucky.gov.

Tammy was arrested only five days after she attended her late husband Caleb Willingham’s funeral.

It was revealed that Caleb died at the age of 40 on June 30 when his brother announced the news via Facebook. “Today GOD called my big brother home,” Caleb’s brother wrote at the time. “R.I.P. Caleb Willingham … You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again.”

One day later, Tammy broke her silence about her husband’s death. “Rip sweet angel,” the reality star shared via Instagram. “You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness [sic].”

The former couple met while they were both residents at the food addiction rehab center Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio. Tammy and Caleb had a whirlwind romance and tied the knot in November 2022 at the rehab center. Their wedding was later documented on the March 21 episode of the reality show.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Tammy and Caleb initially seemed to be going strong, though fans speculated that there was trouble in paradise when she changed her TikTok account name from Willingham back to her maiden name in April.

The speculation continued when Caleb allegedly shared a private message on his Facebook page, which later circulated on social media. “If you were here only for my wife, then please delete me now,” he allegedly wrote. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around.”

Three months after Caleb’s death, it was revealed that Tammy joined the world of online dating and created a Facebook Dating account. According to her profile, her bio states that she “just joined” and is looking for “chatting, friendship.” Additionally, she noted that she hopes to find a “long-term relationship.”